The manmade increase in greenhouse gas concentrations in the atmosphere is warming the planet by preventing the Earth from radiatively cooling itself. This relatively simple science has been understood since the late 1800s. Studying the effects of this warming on global circulation patterns is a far more complex and challenging area of ongoing research. A recent focus of this research is the relationship between the rapidly warming Arctic and the possible disruption of the jet stream. The temperature difference between the Arctic and the tropics drives the jet stream. If this gradient weakens, a weaker jet stream may be prone to take a more meandering path that allows for greater temperature variability.
Phenology is defined as the study of seasonal biological cycles and how they are influenced by variations in climate. Recent anomalies have had profound effects on these biological cycles here in central Indiana. While the obvious immediate effects tend to be seen in plants, the more insidious and problematic effects are often further up the food chain.
For example, on April 20- 21, east-central Indiana experienced an unusual combination of heavy snow and record cold. The snow mostly fell in the evening and overnight hours, accumulating around 4 inches over much of the area. The skies cleared briefly just before sunrise allowing the temperatures to drop to as low as 24 degrees, damaging many woody plants that had already initiated growth. The redbud trees were in full bloom and lost all their flowers. While the trees are quickly recovering and will be fine, the flowers are a vital source of nectar and pollen for a wide variety of early season pollinators, including bumblebees, mining bees, mason bees, and cuckoo bees. Spicebush, which blooms in early April, lost all the fruit that had set this spring. The waxy berries have that ripen in the fall have a high fat content and are favored by migratory songbirds, particularly thrushes. These birds will be forced to consume less nutritious fruit during the autumn migration.
Similarly, a hard freeze on May 9, 2020, resulted in the latest 27-degree temperature on record in Indianapolis. The freeze was widespread across the entire state, killing the new growth on oak trees across wide swaths of southern Indiana. Dozens of species of insect larva that hatch on oak trees when they leaf out are the primary food source for many of our spring migratory birds. Without this vital food source, they were forced to forage in less productive species of trees that were less prone to freeze damage.
The repeated effects of these disruptions of food sources for groups of organisms already in decline such as native pollinators and migratory songbirds is another troubling effect of our changing climate on the natural world.
