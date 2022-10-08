Most Americans surveyed chose fall as their favorite season. However, if you experience hay fever with symptoms of itchy, watery eyes, fever, sinus headache, scratchy throat and stuffy or runny nose, you may prefer a different season. Hay fever, also called allergic rhinitis, affects people from mid-summer through fall.
Ragweed is a common trigger for this unpleasant experience. In Indiana, we have two species, common ragweed (one to four feet) and giant ragweed (12 or more feet). About 15% of the population — or 50 million of us — are allergic to ragweed, not to be confused with goldenrod, which has yellow-gold flowers this time of year and doesn’t cause hay fever.
Other culprits in the seasonal allergy lineup include grass pollen, leaf mold and soybean dust. Some people are downright miserable until the first frost, when many of the offending pollen-producers die off. And for some, an allergic reaction can lead to an asthma attack.
Pollen is the male contribution to the formation of flowers and seeds. Spores are produced by mold, mildew and other fungi. Tiny individual spores and pollen grains are almost invisible to the eye but can cause a supersized reaction in some people.
When our bodies are exposed to harmful invading bacteria like staph or E. coli, certain white blood cells are triggered to produce antibodies (the immune response). These antibodies swarm and cling to the surface of the invading protein, forming a clump large enough to be engulfed by other white cells. In the process, inflammation occurs and histamines are released. Histamines cause most of the symptoms associated with hay fever and other fall allergies. In a case of mistaken identity, the immune system of a hay fever sufferer is triggered by relatively harmless pollen and spores.
By the end of the growing season, fields of corn and other crops harbor various kinds of mold that combine machines grind up during the harvest. Mold spores travel long distances in the wind. In addition, some folks are allergic to soybeans and other legumes (like peanuts). For them, exposure to soybean dust when a combine is harvesting beans can trigger an immune response.
What to do if you are a seasonal allergy sufferer? First, try to pinpoint the source of your allergy. You could track your symptoms and notify your doctor who could refer you to an allergist for testing.
You could consult your pharmacist about taking an over-the-counter antihistamine (such as Zyrtec, Allegra, Benadryl, or Claritin), carefully evaluating any possible side effects. Consider buying an air purifier with a HEPA filter that will trap tiny allergen particles inside the home.
If you have multiple allergies or severe symptoms, stop allergens from getting indoors by keeping windows shut, laundering clothing each time it’s worn outside, removing shoes at the door, and showering and washing hair daily to remove pollen from your body. Immunotherapy is sometimes an option.