Twenty years ago, at the time of the White River fish kill, we had one little girl and another on the way. We lived near the southern end of the fish kill zone and wondered what had happened and if the water would ever be safe again. When our family moved to Anderson 16 years ago, we stepped foot near ground zero, where hundreds of volunteers were working to restore fish, and health, to the White River.
If you look at a map of the White River watershed, its two forks cover roughly a third of our state. That means each action we take can either foster or compromise the health of the river for a couple of million other Hoosiers. We want the water to be clean and to be healthy for everyone.
Getting the White River healthier and keeping it that way has taken a combined effort from multiple fronts. Individuals, environmental watch groups and government agencies each had a part in improving the White River in the past 20 years. Now it is time for us to work together and teach a younger generation how to protect this waterway for the future. So much depends upon us.
There are multiple ways we can help safeguard the river. The simplest but often overlooked way is to properly dispose of our trash. When trash is left on streets or sidewalks it can be washed down the city storm sewers. This heads to city water treatment plants and must be removed before the water can be treated. The “Keep America Beautiful” program began in the 1950s with a goal to end littering. Somewhere along the way we have forgotten that goal. It is time to stop being lazy and find a trash can.
Another way for families to protect the White River is to take unused or expired prescriptions to a designated Drug Take Back Program location. In Madison County, there are three permanent sites that accept unused prescriptions: the Elwood Police Department, the Anderson Police Department and the CVS at 265 S. Scatterfield Road in Anderson. Please note: these locations do not accept liquid medications or sharps/syringes. To use the take-back program for pills, remove or scratch out personal information on the bottle, then look for the designated drop boxes during regular business hours.
On a larger scale, we can stay aware of what is happening on and near the rivers in our local communities. Read the public notices in the newspaper, on the DNR Division of Water page and the IDEM (Indiana Department of Environmental Management) website. Join a local or statewide environmental group based upon your own interests. There are birdwatching, canoeing, river watch, recycling and numerous other groups all around the state.
While governmental agencies are charged with keeping our state healthy, it is up to us to remain ever watchful of our local natural resources.
Go outside, enjoy nature and steward it wisely!
