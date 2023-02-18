A few weeks ago, I took a day trip to Clifty Falls State Park. Just east of Madison, Indiana, the park is a two-hour and 20 minute drive from Anderson via Highway 3.
As most Hoosiers know, the southern third of the state has a unique geography. Glaciers from the latest ice age did not extend past Central Indiana, leaving the lower portion of the state with the rugged and hilly terrain we see today.
The waterfall from which the park derives its name is just a short walk and a few wooden stairways from the parking area inside the north gate. A short spur to the east leads to another waterfall — Little Clifty Falls. Both falls are 60 feet in height, and on this particular day were running steadily over their limestone ledges flicking in the sunlight.
Beyond the stairways and boardwalks that lead to overlooks of the falls, trails continue through the forest along the bluffs high above the canyon carved by Clifty Creek. These trails are scattered with tree roots and large stones and often stretch right up to the edge of the steep canyon walls. There are more than 10 miles of trails throughout the park with more than 80% labeled as “rugged” — high-top boots and a walking stick recommended.
I continued past Little Clifty Falls and Cake Rock — a huge wedge of stone that resembles a slice of cake — down into the canyon. Once at the bottom, the trail crosses Dean’s Branch. The water flow was low enough to cross the stream by stepping on exposed rocks. A wooden ladder is placed on the opposite bank making it easy to climb out of the stream bed and continue down the trail to another waterfall.
At 83 feet, Tunnel Falls is the highest in the park. Approximately a quarter mile down the trail is the entrance to a tunnel constructed by the Madison and Indianapolis Railroad in the 1850s. The project was abandoned due to bankruptcy, but the 600-foot passage is open to hikers May through October. The tunnel remains closed from November through April to protect the bats roosting inside against white-nose syndrome, a fungal infection that has decimated bat populations in recent years.
Past the tunnel, the trail winds through the forest until it drops into the streambed of Clifty Creek. This area is full of rocks and boulders, and it is here that 425-million-year-old limestone and shale rocks full of fossils are visible. From the bottom, it is a steep and rocky hike back to the top of the bluffs through a forest of oaks, beech and hickories.
If you have never visited Clifty Falls State Park, I highly recommend it. Some spots along the trails may be challenging, but it is well worth the effort!