I’ve just returned from a 45-minute walk around our neighborhood with my youngest daughter, and it got me thinking.
I’ve been taking walks with this girl for her entire life. We have forged our mother-daughter bond stronger and deeper over those years of walking and talking. I’ve been able to share my love of the outdoors and photography with her, and she’s asked questions about life and talked about growing up.
There have been times when we’ve had some really difficult conversations while walking, but they’ve been eased by the motion of our feet and the freedom to intersperse moments of wonder, like when one of us spots a wildflower, with those heavier topics. Tonight, we simply talked about recent changes in our lives and how big the moon looked. When she was little, there were so many why and what questions to answer on our walks. Why is the moon that color? What kind of flower is that? ... on and on they went.
Now that she is older, we are adventure buddies. Her older sibling would rather join us on a walk around the mall or a museum than a hike through nature, but that’s OK too. It’s a pretty awesome feeling to know your adult children still want to spend time with their mom. I’m not saying going on nature walks will solve all your family relationship struggles, but it can’t hurt to try. Start with a short walk, maybe 20 minutes. Don’t try to force your kids to talk, just let them explore and be available when they do want to talk. My girls are about to turn 21 and 23. We’ve been on a lot of walks and had a lot of talks.
This evening’s walk also had me reflecting on the past five years that the four of us — Kevin, Sheryl, Eliot and myself — have been writing these On Nature columns. We’ve covered so many topics, and, yet, just scratched the surface.
My goal has always been to encourage you to go outside and explore whatever nature you find. If you live in a city apartment and your door opens onto a busy street scene, that wild daisy growing in the sidewalk crack might be the only nature you notice. Learn to appreciate it for what it is: your link to rest of the natural world. Let it inspire you to find beauty and value in the small things. Be encouraged that there is a world full of natural beauty to explore, and it is worth the time and effort to seek it out.
If you are fortunate enough to have a park or woods nearby, then appreciate it to the fullest. Take your friends with you when you go exploring. I know I am blessed to work outdoors, and yet, I still enjoy a walk in the woods in my free time. Life is meant to be lived and enjoyed, not simply endured. Nature helps with that enjoyment!
