While most members of the early spring flora of our woodlands are noted for their attractive flowers, the waterleaf family is better known for its foliage.
Four species of waterleaf inhabit Indiana woodlands. All have variegations (differently colored zones) on their early spring foliage that resemble water stains, resulting in the common name.
Largeleaf waterleaf (Hydrophyllum macrophyllum), appendaged waterleaf (Hydrophyllum appendiculatum), Canada waterleaf (Hydrophyllum canadense), and Virginia waterleaf (Hydrophyllum virginianum) can all be found in wooded habitats in central Indiana.
Largeleaf waterleaf is very common in mature mesic woodlands in central Indiana. As its name implies, its pinnately divided leaves are the longest of our four species, often over 8 inches in length. It often forms large colonies in favorable upland wooded areas. The white flowers appear in May as the foliage is starting to decline. The hairy stems generally reach about 12 to 18 inches in height by the time it flowers.
Virginia waterleaf also occurs in mesic woodlands, often in woods with a history of disturbance. It has shorter pinnately lobed leaves typically about 6 inches in length. The smaller leaves and sparse hairs on the stem separate it from the previous species. It also has relatively non-showy white flowers in May. Typical of all waterleaf species, the early spring basal foliage is strongly variegated while the cauline foliage that form later in the spring has little if any variegation.
Canada waterleaf is typically found on very rich soils in ravines and on floodplains where it often forms very large colonies. While the basal leaves are deeply lobed and variegated, the cauline leaves are more shallowly lobed like a sugar maple leaf. The stems are mostly hairless. Canada waterleaf is unique among our species in having its white flowers below the uppermost leaves, often hiding them from above. Canada waterleaf is taller than the previous two species, reaching 2 feet or more.
Appendaged waterleaf differs from the previous three species in being a biennial rather that a perennial. In year one, it forms a clump of unmarked, maple-like basal foliage, but does not flower. In the second year, variegated divided basal foliage gives way to shallow-lobed maple-like foliage on the hairy flowering stems that reach up to 2.5 feet in height. The lavender to pinkish flowers are held above the foliage and are far showier than our other species.
Appendaged waterleaf typically occurs in rich, moist woods. Due to its biennial nature, its abundance varies greatly from year to year. Large colonies of appendaged waterleaf can create quite a showy flowering display through much of the month of May.
Waterleaf flowers are a very important source of nectar and pollen for native bees such as bumble bees after the early spring wildflowers have faded.
