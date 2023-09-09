Storms on the Great Lakes played a prominent role in the creation of our weather monitoring and forecasting agencies, the National Weather Service and the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
By the mid-1800s, commercial shipping had reached a peak on the Great Lakes. The lakes have always been extremely vulnerable to intense late-summer and fall storms. In 1868 and 1869, storms on the lakes sank or damaged over 3,000 ships and took 530 lives.
After Milwaukee resident General Paine wrote a letter to Congress urging the creation of some kind of weather warning system, President Ulysses Grant signed a bill in 1870 that created the forerunner of the National Weather Service.
The service moved from the Department of War to the Department of Commerce, which is today a division of the Department of the Interior.
NOAA’s mission is, “to understand and predict changes in Earth’s environment and conserve and manage coastal and marine resources to meet our Nation’s economic, social and environmental needs.”
Today, NOAA and its partners are using networks of meteorologists, satellites, sophisticated sensors and computer-generated climate models to monitor a warming climate. They are documenting hurricane activity, warming oceans, melting glaciers, increased frequency and intensity of floods and droughts, increasing ocean acidity and rising sea levels. Regardless of the cause of climate change, the climate is changing and each state must take it into account when planning for the future. Lives and our economy depend on it.
On Aug. 10 and 11, the White River Alliance held a water resources conference in Indianapolis which I attended. Over the course of two days, professionals from agriculture, engineering, economic development, government, environmental sciences and state universities came together. The goal was to evaluate how well Indiana is managing its water resources in an era of more severe storms with higher rainfall amounts and increasing water demand from different groups of consumers.
Indiana could be doing a much better job.
Madison County is a good example. We don’t have current data or enough sensors or monitoring wells in place to know how quickly our aquifers are being depleted and replenished. Any data collected before 2014 is outdated for many reasons. Historical averages can no longer predict future conditions. The averages themselves have changed since 2014. We have only one conventional USGS stream flow gauge on the White River in our county.
Some counties (like Hamilton) are way ahead of us, using smart gauges that monitor more than just stream flow. Hamilton County is modeling to the rest of the state (and the Midwest) how to measure and monitor its water supply, with cooperation between the water utilities and their biggest customers (IMI and Beck Hybrids, for example).
Before big multinational corporations negotiate long-term contracts that lock in their water consumption in Madison County, we should have a thorough understanding of our water budget. Our aquifers are liquid gold.