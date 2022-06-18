Houseflies, called Musca domestica by biologists, are two-winged insects that are found practically everywhere in the world where humans and their animals live.
Houseflies can be more than annoying; they can spread disease and multiply rapidly in the right conditions. Now that hot weather has arrived, so have abundant populations of houseflies and their cousins: mosquitoes, gnats, deerflies and horseflies.
In celebration of summer, which begins Tuesday, I invite you to take this fun quiz about that frequent summer companion, the common housefly. The answers are at the end.
1. Name the only country in the world that does not have houseflies.
2. True or false: Houseflies bite.
3. True or false: Maggots (the larval stage) of the green bottle fly are used to treat wounds that don’t respond to antibiotics.
4. How do houseflies walk on walls and ceilings?
5. How long, on average, do houseflies live?
6. How do houseflies eat?
7. What is the average speed of a housefly in flight?
8. How do houseflies know when something is good to eat?
9. Name four diseases that houseflies can spread.
10. What color are a housefly’s eyes?
11. Where do houseflies like to lay their eggs?
12. True or false: Maggots are filthy and germ-infested.
Answers
1. Iceland.
2. False. However, their close relative, the stable fly, looks very similar and does bite.
3. True. Green bottle fly maggots that are used in wound therapy are raised in sterile labs and sold to wound centers. Maggots eat dead and decaying flesh and can save lives when antibiotics fail to kill infections caused by bacteria such as MRSA. Maggots produce anti-microbial secretions that promote healing of diabetic ulcers, gangrene and burns. They also stimulate blood flow to injured areas.
4. Glandular pads on the soles of their feet secrete a fluid. The attraction between this fluid and any solid surface is greater than the force of gravity, allowing the fly walk upside down.
5. The egg and pupa stage together lake about two weeks, and adult flies live about two more weeks. Life span is dependent on food and temperature.
6. After a fly vomits digestive enzymes onto its food source, it laps up the resulting liquified remains with its sponge-like tongue.
7. Average flight speed of a housefly is a mere 4.5 mph, compared to a dragonfly’s 35 mph.
8. They smell rotting food with chemical receptors in their foot pads.
9. In sufficiently large numbers they likely transmit salmonella, E. coli, chlamydia, typhoid fever, dysentery, cholera, polio, anthrax, leprosy and tuberculosis.
10. Red. Their compound eyes have 365-degree vision.
11. Houseflies like to lay their eggs in manure, rotting vegetation and garbage. The eggs won’t hatch unless they stay moist.
12. Maggots themselves are very clean. They secrete enzymes to protect themselves from bacteria and fungi.