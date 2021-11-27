Seeing as many Hoosiers likely ate turkey this Thanksgiving, I think these famed birds are a worthy topic for this week’s column.
The Eastern Wild Turkey (Meleagris gallopavo) is perhaps one of the most recognizable birds in the United States. Adult wild turkeys have large, dark brown or blackish feathers and yellow or greenish legs. Males, called gobblers or toms, maintain a red featherless head and an identifiable red wattle on their necks.
Gobblers range in weight from 11-24 pounds and 39-49 inches in length. Females, called hens, have a duller coloration and are typically half the weight of males (5.5-12 pounds) and considerably smaller overall (30-37 inches in length).
Despite their size, wild turkeys are agile fliers, specializing in short, low flights through forested areas and wooded grasslands. Flight allows the turkey to forage for acorns and other nuts in the forest canopy. On the ground, turkeys can run up to 25 mph. In addition to nuts, turkeys eat berries, buds, roots, insects, leaves, and small amphibians and reptiles.
Eastern wild turkeys can live in diverse habitats spanning from the Front Range of the Rocky Mountains east to the Atlantic seaboard and Florida north to the Dakotas and Montana.
Turkeys have a distinct social structure and mating ritual. Toms are territorial and attract hens with a variety of vocalizations, color-changing skin, and feather displays. Courting occurs in March and April while turkeys are still grouped together for the winter. Hens typically lay 10-14 eggs which hatch after 28 days of incubation. The newly hatched poults (juveniles) leave the nest within one day to begin foraging.
Due in part to their vast range of habitats, wild turkeys have a long list of predators. Turkey eggs attract a variety of animals that Hoosiers are familiar with: opossums, skunks, raccoons, groundhogs, foxes, and snakes. The small size of poults makes them optimal prey for hawks, owls, and eagles. Coyotes, wolves, bobcats, cougars, black bears, and alligators are predators of adult turkeys.
By the turn of the 20th century, the loss of forested habitat and unregulated subsistence hunting extirpated wild turkeys from Indiana. In 1956 a relocation project began to restore turkey populations throughout the state.
Trapping wild turkeys in surrounding areas, wildlife agencies transplanted the birds in regions with suitable habitats. By 2004, the state released 2,795 turkeys at 185 sites in all 92 counties. Today it is estimated there are 1-14 turkeys per square mile in Indiana.
While I have never seen a turkey in Madison County, they do hold significance in our history. The Pële (Turkey) clan is one of three clans of Lenape (Delaware) who lived along the banks of the White River in the 19th century.
