One of the best known and most important trees of Indiana woodlands is the white oak (Quercus alba).
This large handsome tree is common throughout the state in virtually any upland situation. It adapts well to a variety of soil types in both glaciated and unglaciated portions of the state. Its native range extends from the Atlantic coast west to eastern Texas and the upper Mississippi Valley. It is one of the most valuable trees for wildlife, as well as timber products.
White oaks are well represented in most mesic to dry woodlands in Indiana. In mesic soils, they associate with northern red oak, tulip tree, bitternut hickory, sugar maple and beech. On drier sites, they are found with black oak, pignut hickory and shagbark hickory.
White oaks are distinguished by their deeply lobed leaves with round tips and sinuses. The leaves are normally 5 to 7 inches long and 2.5 to 4.5 inches wide. They often turn a wine red color in late October before they are shed for the winter. The bark is light gray, becoming furrowed with long plates on mature trees. White oaks have impressive longevity, with a lifespan of 300 to 500 years. They grow at a slow to moderate rate, eventually achieving impressive dimensions of up to 100 feet in height and 5 feet in diameter.
The acorns mature in one growing season and measure up to 1 inch in length with a cup that covers the lower ¼ of the nut. The acorn contains a white nutmeat that is less bitter than most oak species. They are utilized for food by a wide variety of mammals such as tree squirrels, chipmunks, mice, deer and raccoons. Birds such as crows, blue jays, wild turkeys, red-bellied woodpeckers and red-headed woodpeckers also feed on the acorns. White oak leaves feed an amazing variety of butterfly and moth larva, making this species a vital portion of food chain for birds that feed on caterpillars.
White oak is one of the most valuable timber trees of the eastern deciduous forests. The wood is hard, heavy, strong and durable. It is used for hardwood flooring, interior finish work, cabinetry and fine furniture.
This handsome tree should be planted more in both ornamental situations and reforestation. Although the growth rate is not rapid, it typically has an attractive shape even as a small tree. White oaks eventually develop a large spreading crown that is very resistant to storm damage. Young trees develop a long taproot, which can make them difficult to transplant. However, container grown trees utilizing root pruning technology are now widely available, solving the transplanting issue. For reforestation purposes, bare root 1- to 2-year-old seedlings are available from both the Indiana state and private nurseries.
