As the battle between Ukraine and Russia rages on, we all feel the effects of higher gas prices.
Oil prices are at an all-time high as the United States vows to stop importing Russian oil, which comprises approximately 8% of U.S. foreign supply. During a recent press conference, President Joe Biden stated that oil companies own more than 9,000 oil leases in the U.S. that are not currently in production. It was a statement more subtle than Sarah Palin’s “drill, baby, drill” slogan during the 2008 presidential campaign, but a statement with similar subtext nonetheless.
The White House argues that the prices at the pump are Vladimir Putin’s fault. They claim his decision to invade Ukraine forced the hand of the U.S. government to place massive sanctions on the Russian economy and its people. These effects are manifested state-side with average gas prices above $4 per gallon. Yet the question remains, how does the announcement of a moratorium on Russian-produced fuel instantly cause gas prices to skyrocket across the U.S.?
While the aggression and violence of the Russian military against Ukrainian citizens is reprehensible, a direct correlation between “Putin’s war” and the hike in fuel prices in the U.S. is problematic. In reality, you are not shelling out more to get to work, school or take a spring break trip because of war (at least not yet).
Americans are paying the highest gas prices in history because of Wall Street. In the spring of 2020, fuel consumption was in free-fall as the world shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fossil fuel corporate profits tanked as production slowed, demand effectively dried up and oil fell below $25 per barrel.
Following the amoral maxim of “fiduciary responsibility to the shareholders,” fossil fuel companies and Wall Street are cashing in on the invasion of Ukraine to recoup the losses suffered during 2020. There is no 1970s-era fuel shortage. The massive price inflation on fossil fuels is a direct result of multi-national corporations manipulating prices for profit.
While the White House encourages an increase in oil and gas production in the U.S., they are also attempting to negotiate the purchase of additional fuel from Saudi Arabia, Venezuela and Iran — interesting bedfellows in times like these. Of course, there are alternative fuels and technologies available for energy production.
Wind and solar are prime examples of alternative renewable energy sources being produced right here in Indiana. Every hour the amount of solar energy reaching the earth can power the entire planet for one year — 430 quintillion (430 with 18 zeros) joules of energy every hour!
A complete transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy will take decades, yet the connection between geopolitics and the fossil fuel industry’s profits is undeniable.
Could the record-setting pain at the pump (and soon everything manufactured using fossil fuels) be the tipping point toward a full-scale transition to renewable energy? The energy is here — it just needs to be harnessed.
