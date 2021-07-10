Lakes, ponds, and even shallow coastal waters are susceptible to algal blooms this time of year.
What exactly is an algal bloom?
A bloom is the explosive growth of naturally occurring surface algae that occurs under ideal growth conditions. If you visit Shadyside Lake between now and late summer, you’ll probably spot two different kinds of algal blooms near the shoreline of the lake: one green and one blue-green.
While walking along the beach near the red covered bridge recently, I noticed a distinctly blue-green scum that had not been there last week. It almost looks as if aqua-blue paint had been poured onto the surface of the water. This scum is composed of tiny plant-like bacteria called blue-green algae, or more properly, cyanobacteria.
Cyanobacteria were some of the very first life forms on Earth. They evolved in water around 3.5 billion years ago before the atmosphere had oxygen. Their microscopic cells are so primitive that they lack a nucleus. Each cell makes its own food because it contains chlorophyll to capture the sun’s energy.
Cyanobacteria have a gel-like coating that makes them slick and slimy. Blooms occur in stagnant low-oxygen conditions where the water is warm (75 degrees and above), sunlight is plentiful, and nutrients (especially phosphorus) are abundant.
At Shadyside Lake, excess nutrients come from the feces of all the geese and ducks that live there, and from soil that washes into the lake after rain events. It takes about two hours for food to pass through the digestive system of an adult Canada goose and turn into feces. This is one reason that the Parks Department asks people NOT to feed the geese and ducks. Not only does it make the birds aggressive; it can lead to algal blooms and high levels of coliform bacteria.
Some blue-green algae (cyanobacteria) are especially obnoxious. They give off a foul-smelling gas (hydrogen sulfide) that can irritate the eyes and throat. More seriously, cyanobacteria blooms can release a toxin called microcystin which sickens and sometimes kills animals that drink the water. It can also cause a skin rash on contact. Dog owners should absolutely not let their pets drink or play in stagnant water during mid- to late summer.
Blue-green algae can also contaminate reservoirs that many cities use for drinking water. Indianapolis draws some of its drinking water from reservoirs and must test every day for cyanobacteria. When levels get too high, additional treatment methods like ozone, carbon filtration, UV radiation, oxygenation, and extra chlorination must be used to make the water potable.
When the bloom eventually dies, the algae sink to the bottom and decompose, consuming precious oxygen that fish need to breathe. Aeration systems can greatly reduce the occurrence of blue-green algal blooms and the likelihood of fish kills.
