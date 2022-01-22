It has been more than 25 years since the reintroduction of grey wolves (Canis lupus) into Yellowstone National Park. In a quarter-century, the return of wolves produced a profound effect on the ecosystem and geography of the region. Wolves in the park quickly reduced the exploding number of deer, elk and other large game. This reduction in large herbivore populations allows trees and shrubs to grow larger and more resilient to grazing. As vegetation began to grow and mature along waterways, the courses of streams and rivers changed, creating excellent areas for fish, beavers and birds throughout the park. Additionally, the carrion left from wolf kills provides food for other animals like foxes, coyotes, bears and birds of prey.
In 1926 the last wolf was killed in Yellowstone. For nearly 70 years no wolves were present in park boundaries. Championed by scientists and wildlife enthusiasts alike, the wolf reintroduction program is a prime example of a successful conservation effort. The Trump administration removed the federal protection of grey wolves in the lower 48 states. With new regulations in bordering states Montana, Idaho, and Wyoming, the grey wolf population in Yellowstone and the continental United States is declining.
Hunting and trapping of grey wolves in the areas around the National Park are raising alarms among environmentalists. Calls for the federal government to relist the grey wolf as an endangered species are growing by the day. Social media is ablaze with calls for Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, the first Native cabinet secretary in U.S. history, to resign.
Recent changes to hunting regulations have resulted in the death of at least 20 wolves — 15 in Montana and five in Idaho and Wyoming. It is now legal to hunt and trap any wolf that crosses the park boundary into public or private lands. Neck squeezing snares, which strangle wolves to death, are now legal for use. Wolf baiting, considered unfair chase practices in most states, is allowed. Night hunting using high-powered spotlights (called shining) in addition to the use of night-vision goggles is also legal. New ATV and snowmobile regulations enable hunters to cover vast areas of territory to chase down wolf packs in the large areas of wilderness surrounding the park.
The main supporters of the new legislation on wolf hunting are Montana state Rep. Paul Fielder and Montana state Sen. Bob Brown. Since 1990, wolf populations rose from nearly zero to approximately 2,000 in Montana, Idaho and Wyoming. Today, there are 94 wolves within the boundary of Yellowstone National Park.
Until state and federal governments decide to cooperate in conservation efforts, or grey wolves magically learn the arbitrary borders of America’s first National Park, the future of the wolf and the biodiversity of the region is at risk.
