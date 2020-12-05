Of the seven woodpecker species commonly seen in Indiana, only the yellow-bellied sapsucker does not regularly breed in the state. While there are a few breeding records from extreme northern Indiana, sapsuckers are primarily seen during spring and fall migration in most of the state. A few of the migrants spend the entire winter in the southern half of Indiana.
Yellow-bellied sapsuckers breed in the northeastern states, the upper Great Lakes and throughout most of southern and central Canada. They typically occupy mixed evergreen and deciduous forests in their breeding range. They are quite common in Indiana in March and April during the spring migration and October and November during the fall migration.
As their name implies, a considerable portion of their diet consists of tree sap and the insects attracted to oozing sap. To access this food source, sapsuckers drill neat horizontal rows of small holes through the cambium layer just beneath the bark. They return to these trees as they begin to ooze sugary sap. These sap wells are quite conspicuous on the trunk long after they are drilled and have filled with scar tissue. Sapsuckers often return to the same sap-bearing trees each year during migration. They utilize many species of trees, especially pines, maples, hickories and tulip trees. While these wells leave obvious scars on the trees, they generally cause little harm. Many other birds take advantage of these sap wells, including yellow-rumped warblers and ruby-throated hummingbirds.
Sapsuckers are intermediate in size when compared to similar Indiana woodpeckers. They are distinctly larger than a downy woodpecker and slightly smaller than a hairy woodpecker. The male sports a red cap and a red chin, both outlined in black. The chin is white in the female. The back and wings are mottled white and black with a long vertical white wing patch visible when the bird is perched upright on a tree truck. There is a prominent black bib below the chin with the namesake pale yellow below the bib extending down the belly. Juvenile birds lack any red on the head or chin and are seen during the fall migration through Indiana.
The most frequently heard call from the yellow-bellied sapsucker is a whiny “mew” often given as they forage on tree trucks. Like other woodpeckers, they drum on resonant wood, but the drumming of the sapsucker is slower and more irregular than other Indiana species.
Yellow-belled sapsuckers excavate their own nesting cavity in a tree trunk or large limb. They typically utilize northern hardwood species such as aspen, birch or maple. They lay four to six eggs, and both sexes feed the young following 12-13 days of incubation.
Unlike other Indiana woodpecker species, sapsuckers do not frequent bird feeders, although they will occasionally visit for suet.
