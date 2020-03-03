March — the one month of the year we are guaranteed to experience at least three seasons every week. March weather in Indiana is unpredictable at best. That means you need a plan for both indoor and outdoor nature activities to enjoy.
When the weather is nice, grab your binoculars and head outside to look for birds. My husband loves to go searching for migrating ducks. He is really good at their identification. I find joy in seeing them fly overhead or rest in local lakes and ponds. It doesn’t matter if you can tell a Wigeon from a Pintail or a Mallard from a Northern Shoveler — ducks are entertaining to watch.
If ducks are not your thing, take a walk along the edge of the woods and look — and listen — for the spring return of Tree Swallows, Purple Martins and Eastern Phoebe. March also heralds an easier time locating our year-round residents like American Goldfinch and Eastern Bluebird as they begin to bring out their brighter mating plumage.
While March weather precludes us from actual garden work because of the changing temperatures, it is the perfect time to start your tomato seeds indoors. When the weather is good, pick up fallen branches and trash from your yard, check the trees for buds and turn your compost pile. When the rain, sleet or snow makes it miserable outside, stay in and plan your flower or vegetable garden.
For those staying close to home for spring break, Mounds State Park has daily programming, Monday-Saturday beginning March 14. It is a mix of indoor and outdoor activities for all ages. You can learn about butterflies, reptiles or even herbal tea. If you would like to be a birder, but don’t know where to start, Mounds has a Birding 101 Hike on Wednesday, March 25, beginning at 9:30 a.m. Meet at the Nature Center.
It is not too late to submit your work to the Mounds State Park Poetry and Photography Contest. The deadline to submit your photos or poems, along with your entry form and $1 per entry fee is Saturday, March 14, at 4 p.m. Find all the details on the Mounds State Park Facebook page, or call a park naturalist at 765-649-8128.
Spring is calling and we should answer. Take a 15-minute walk outside every day at lunch, or right after you get home in the evening. Put on your rubber boots and go splash in the puddles with your kids. Linger outside when you get the mail, and enjoy the smell of petrichor after a rain shower.
If you want the tastiest way to welcome spring, go visit one of Indiana’s sugar camps during maple weekend and learn how maple syrup is made. Dates are March 14-15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can get all the details, and choose a location or two to visit at indianamaplesyrup.org.
