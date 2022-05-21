How did dogs become “man’s best friend”?
Part of the explanation is that dogs and humans have very similar mentalities and social behaviors. Dogs and humans generally bond to each other easily. Dogs are good at reading human emotions and can judge trustworthiness by observing a person’s behavior.
Dogs fill many vital roles for humans. They are fiercely loyal and can show aggression to members who are not in their “pack.”
For most of the 20th century, it was widely believed that dogs evolved from gray wolves that had been taken as pups from their parents and tamed over successive generations. The popular theory was that wolves who were friendly toward humans were intentionally bred together, producing offspring with progressively more desirable characteristics.
Modern DNA sequencing techniques are completely changing our understanding of how dogs were originally domesticated. A network of research scientists from all over the world are using mitochondrial DNA to study the relationship between wolves and dogs. According to research findings published last year, dogs did not evolve from gray wolves; rather, dogs and gray wolves are sister species that both derived from the same long-extinct wolf ancestor.
Wolves differ from dogs in some obvious ways. One big difference is the way that they respond to punishment and domination: wolves will resist while dogs generally want to please and will submit to their “alpha.”
A dog can be trained not to eat meat from a table, but a wolf has no interest in obeying. A wolf’s brain develops differently from a dog’s brain, in effect making dogs friendlier and more cooperative than wolves. Dogs can digest starch much better than wolves can. Dogs have shorter snouts, smaller teeth and floppier ears than their wolf counterparts, and their coats can exhibit a variety of colors. Dogs tend to become aggressive more easily than wolves. Dogs can learn hundreds of words, but wolves have a better grasp of numbers. While wolves and dogs can mate, their offspring are often sterile.
Ancestors of modern dogs (Canis familiaris) split from those of the gray wolf (Canis lupis) between 20,000 and 40,000 years ago. The branch that eventually became dogs was domesticated in Siberia at least 23,000 years ago, making dogs the first animal ever domesticated (tamed) by humans.
Domestication of dogs by stone-age hunter gatherers likely happened multiple times on different parts of the continent. While the exact sequence of events may never be known, it is likely that dogs helped humans find game like mammoths and woolly rhinos and were rewarded with some of the meat.
The gray wolf population in North America is currently estimated at fewer than 18,000 individuals, while North America’s human population is over 370 million.