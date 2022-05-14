Half a century ago, in 1972, the Clean Water Act became law. The goal of this legislation — make all waterways in the United States fishable and swimmable within a decade. Forty years after the goalpost set by the federal government, Indiana couldn’t be farther from the finish line. Indiana maintains the most polluted waterways out of any state in the county. Of the 62,500 miles of rivers and streams in the state, more than 24,000 miles (38%) are impaired by pollutants.
A report recently completed by the Environmental Integrity Project shows that 73% of rivers and streams and 23% of lakes and reservoirs in Indiana are not safe for “bodily contact” with water. This includes activities like swimming, fishing and boating. The Grand Calumet River (only 13 miles long), flowing west through Gary and East Chicago before emptying into Lake Michigan, is cited by the EPA as one of the most polluted rivers in the U.S.
While more than a third of Indiana’s rivers are unsafe for recreation, nearly all (99%) of the state’s lakes and reservoirs used for drinking water are affected by pollutants. According to a 2015 study by the Indiana Financial Authority, 80% of Indiana water utilities experience limited water production due to pollution. There are three main factors for the pollution levels of Indiana’s waterways: CAFOs, industry and agriculture.
CAFOs (concentrated animal feeding operations) are livestock operations that confine at least 1000 animal units (an animal unit is the equivalent of 1000 pounds of live animal weight) for more than 45 days a year. CAFOs are used to raise 85% of cattle, swine, poultry and horses throughout the state, discharging runoff and manure directly into waterways. Environmental agencies like the Hoosier Environmental Council are working to regulate the use of CAFOs, many of which are not currently subject to state permitting and instead operate only voluntarily to prevent water pollution.
Unsurprisingly, industry is another culprit in the pollution of Indiana’s waterways. Steel operations along Lake Michigan (Grand Calumet River) and coal power plants in southern Indiana (Ohio River) contribute a large percentage to the state’s water pollution. 90% of Indiana rivers are part of the Mississippi River drainage system, spreading toxins throughout the midwest and south until being discharged into the Gulf of Mexico.
Agricultural runoff is the primary source of water pollution in Indiana. E. Coli is the leading source of waterway impairment throughout the state. Fertilizers and other chemical applications used in fields eventually drain off and enter the water system, contaminating lakes and reservoirs with bacteria and phosphorus, producing blue-green algae blooms. Exposure to algae blooms is harmful to both people and animals and is present in the majority of Indiana’s recreational waterways.
Currently, cities across Indiana are undertaking water infrastructure projects to curb the amount of raw sewage and industrial waste discharged into waterways prior to treatment. While a much-needed upgrade, it is only a bandage for the much larger problems that face Indiana’s waterways.