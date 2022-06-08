If you have traveled to the American Southwest recently, you are aware of the drought conditions throughout the region. A decline in snowpack in the high country compounded by a lack of rainfall has reduced the amount of snowmelt and runoff that replenish lakes and reservoirs.
The Upper Basin Colorado River Compact, approved by Congress in 1922, is an agreement formed between the states of Wyoming, Colorado, Utah, New Mexico, Arizona, Nevada, and California based on water rights and allocation. Two of the largest reservoirs impacted by low water levels are Lake Powell and Lake Mead. Both lakes were created by impounding the Colorado River on either end of the Grand Canyon to provide water for 40 million people in the Upper Basin states and produce hydroelectric power for 5.8 million homes.
Lake Powell is a 186-mile long reservoir created by impounding the Colorado River with the 710-foot-high Glenn Canyon Dam (1960) near the Utah/Arizona border. The total volume of Lake Powell is 25,166,000 acre-feet (1 acre-foot equals 325,851 gallons of water). On June 5, 2022, Lake Powell contained 6,494,257 acre-feet of water, 26.7% of the Full Pool level down 27.28 feet from the same date last year. Lake Powell is currently 32 feet from “dead pool” - the point where electricity production is no longer possible.
Lake Mead is a 120-mile-long reservoir created by impounding the Colorado River with the 726-foot-high Hoover Dam (1935) near Boulder City, Nevada. The total volume of Lake Mead is 26,134,000 acre-feet. On June 5, 2022, Lake Mead contained 7,453,000 acre-feet of water, 28.8% of the Full Pool level down 24.5 feet from the same date last year.
While exploring the Lake Powell region last summer, I witnessed the 140-foot high 'bathtub ring' of bleached white canyon walls where the water levels once reached. When I arrived at the Bullfrog Marina, I had to walk several hundred yards on a newly scraped sand and gravel ramp to get to the water line. Today the Bullfrog Marina boat ramp is 42 feet below the absolute minimum use level and is currently closed.
Due to drought in the Upper Basin region, soaring temperatures, and raging wildfires, researchers predict as many as 50 million people could migrate to the Northeast and upper Midwest regions for water and relatively cooler temperatures. Current conditions in the Midwest show that 90.15% of the region has no drought, while only 9.85% is abnormally dry but not considered to be in drought conditions. The Great Lakes alone hold approximately 20% of the world's freshwater (6 quadrillion gallons) and nearly 90% of North America’s fresh water. In essence, the Midwest has all the water.
