On a cool December day in 1999, a plume of white foam began streaming out of Anderson’s water treatment plant into the White River. In spite of there being no report of the irregular discharges, residents downstream soon noticed fish floating on the surface of the slow-moving water. Within a week, every fish in the White River from Anderson to Indianapolis was dead.
Less than two weeks into the new millennium, Gov. Frank O’Bannon directed the FBI, EPA, and Department of Justice to begin conducting investigations. On Jan. 12, 2000, Guide Corp. was served a warrant — this was no industrial accident, it was a criminal investigation.
Guide Corporation came to Anderson in 1926, producing headlights for multiple automobile manufacturers including Chevrolet, Cadillac and Pontiac. During World War II, the plant transitioned in support of the war effort, producing nosecones, shell casings and more than 650,000 M3 submachine guns. In 1947, Guide was the first plant to produce plastic lenses for automotive lights. Layoffs began in 1984, leading to the closure of the plant in 2007.
In the late ’90s, General Motors and Guide Corp. reached an agreement to separate. Guide Corp. shut down its metal plating operation and relinquished control of the wastewater treatment plant to GM. As a result of the agreement, Guide ramped up its production and began stockpiling parts for future sales.
As part of the plating facility cleanup, Guide employees began washing away waste materials to be processed by the factory’s wastewater treatment plant. Yet the treatment was not successfully separating the toxic metals from the water being discharged to Anderson’s water treatment facility. To further treat the wastewater HMP-2000 (known to be highly toxic to all aquatic life) was added. Over 10 days in December of 1999, more than 10,000 gallons of HMP-2000 were used to treat the wastewater — more than all of the HMP-2000 used by Guide in 1998.
Guide discharged its wastewater to Anderson’s water treatment plant, which could not decontaminate the water. In total, 1.61 million gallons of untreated water entered into Anderson’s sewer system. The toxic chemicals killed the microbiological treatment system at the city’s plant, resulting in a combination of toxic chemicals and raw sewage being discharged into the White River. About 4.6 million fish (187 tons) and other aquatic animals were killed. Rocks and concrete along the riverbank were stained white by the chemicals.
In June 2001, Guide Corporation pleaded guilty to seven violations of the Clean Water Act, paying $13.97 million in damages and restoration fees.
Over the next few weeks, the On Nature column authors will present a series of articles on how people’s lives were affected by this environmental disaster, describe remediation efforts funded by legal settlements, and discuss fish species reintroduced through restocking efforts.
