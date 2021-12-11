One of the birds I distinctly remember from my childhood is the red-headed woodpecker (Melanerpes erythrocephalus).
These showy birds would carry nuts from the bitternut hickory in our backyard to store them for winter under loose bark or in small tree cavities. Their brilliant red heads combined with the white wing patches that are conspicuous in flight make this an unmistakable bird.
The red-headed woodpecker is a medium-sized bird with a length of about 9.25 inches and a wingspan of approximately 17 inches. The head and neck of the adults are entirely red. The sexes are identical, which is very unusual in woodpeckers. The white wing patches show as a white triangle on the lower back when the bird is perched. The remainder of the back is black while the undersides are entirely white. The juveniles are brownish above with a brown head; however, the conspicuous white wing patches are still present.
Common woodpecker species such as downy, hairy, and red-bellied woodpeckers are likely to be found in any significant wooded area in Indiana. In contrast, red-headed woodpeckers have more specific habitat requirements that can be broken up into three primary habitat types.
The first preferred habitat is open oak-hickory woodland and oak savannas consisting of mature oaks and hickories that are relatively widely spaced with few mid-canopy or sapling trees. Typically, these are areas that are being managed in some way to reduce tree regeneration such as oak savannas treated with prescribed fire.
Closely related in structure is the second preferred habitat which consists of widely scattered old trees in pastures or parks.
The final habitat preferred by these birds are stands of dead trees that may have been killed by flooding, girdled by beavers, or killed by pathogens or insects such as the Dutch elm disease or the emerald ash borer.
The red-headed woodpeckers that were common in my youth in the 1970s had undoubtedly benefited from the standing dead elms killed by Dutch elm disease that swept through during that period. Beginning in the 1980s, this species suffered steep declines due to changing habitat. The dead elms had fallen and many woodlands that were formerly kept open by grazing were becoming too dense to provide good habitat.
The emerald ash borer changed that, resulting in a resurgence of red-headed woodpeckers in the past decade due to the numerous dead ash trees.
Red-headed woodpeckers feed on a variety of seeds and fruits as well as insects, many of which are caught on the wing from an exposed perch. They consume fruits such as wild grapes and poison ivy berries in the fall. They become nomadic in the winter, moving into areas where there were heavy crops of acorns, beech, or hickory nuts, which they gather and cache to provide winter sustenance.
