The common sunflower, Helianthus annuus, is a naturally occurring perennial that has given rise to over 70 different cultivars in a variety of colors. Evidence suggests that Native Americans began planting sunflowers for food and oil over 3,000 years ago in what is now New Mexico and Arizona. Most species originated in the area of the southwestern U.S. and Central America.
Native Americans found many uses for sunflowers. They produced a purple-colored dye that could be used for fabrics or paints. The seeds could be pressed to produce oil, or mixed with corn, squash and beans for added protein. Oil from the seeds was used as a skin treatment and the stalks were used as building material. Some parts of the plant were used to produce medicine, including a treatment for snakebite.
Sunflowers are trans-Atlantic travelers. Spanish explorers in the 1500s took sunflower plants back with them to Europe. The English eventually patented a process by which oil was removed from sunflower seeds. Sunflowers became a valuable crop in Russia in the 1800s, developed largely by Peter the Great. It is thought that Russian immigrants, especially the Mennonites, subsequently brought a wide variety of sunflower varieties back to the U.S.
Sunflower oil today is a healthful alternative to other kinds of cooking oil. It is a good source of vitamins A and D and contains more vitamin E than other oils. It is very low in unsaturated fat and can reduce tissue inflammation. Sunflower seeds make healthy snacks either on their own or mixed with dried fruit and nuts, and adds nutritive value to salads, smoothies, and vegetable dishes. Sunflower seeds contain double the amount of iron and potassium that beef does, four times as much phosphorus, and nearly as much protein (between 24% and 27%). They’re also high in calcium.
Black oil sunflower seed is always a big hit with the birds and is the preferred food of many. I usually fill several tubular bird feeders outside my patio door in the fall and winter that attract titmice, chickadees, cardinals, juncos, jays, finches, doves, woodpeckers and sparrows.
Sunflowers have a quirky characteristic that set them apart from other flowers. As they grow, entire fields of sunflowers face east in the morning and literally turn their heads in the direction of the sun until it sets in the west, much the way solar panels in an array track the sun. This type of plant movement is called a heliotropism. As the plant matures, the flowers quit following the sun and eventually just face east. They require at least eight hours of full sun each day and are drought-resistant.
The No. 1 sunflower producing country in the world is Ukraine, and the No. 1 producing state in the U.S. is South Dakota. Other major sunflower-producing states include North Dakota, Minnesota and California.
