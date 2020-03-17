Pigeons have the reputation of being the world’s oldest domesticated bird with research suggesting that they were living in captivity over 10,000 years ago. The common pigeon (Columfantaba livia domestica) is not native to North America. In fact, it is classified as an invasive species along with starlings and house sparrows. Pigeons are descendants of the rock pigeon, Columbia livia, that originally lived among rocky cliffs in Europe, North Africa, and southwestern Asia. European settlers first brought them to North America over 400 years ago to use their droppings as fertilizer, their muscles as meat, and their homing behavior to deliver messages.
Love them or hate them, pigeons have adapted very well to man-made environments. They are found from southern Canada to almost the southern tip of South America. Pigeons can gather inconveniently in public parks, perch on the ledges of buildings, and roost in city trees and farm outbuildings. Their droppings are messy and unwelcome, and can pose a health hazard if allowed to accumulate.
Pigeons have traditionally enjoyed a much higher status than they do today. Here are some reasons why:
• Pigeons can recognize themselves in a mirror and learn all 26 letters in the alphabet.
• All pigeons have a powerful homing instinct. They navigate using their senses of smell and eyesight.
• Pigeon fanciers (breeders) have developed an astonishing variety of pigeon breeds that boast exaggerated characteristics, shapes, behaviors, and color combinations. Among the most popular are the rollers, tumblers, Pouters, Jacobins, fantails, racers, and homing pigeons.
• Both parents feed their babies (called squabs) a special liquid called pigeon milk, which is rich in nutrients, fats, antibodies, and proteins.
• The “peace dove” or “white dove” is actually a special breed of pigeon.
• Pigeons can see color the same way we do, but in addition they can see ultraviolet light.
• Some racing pigeons can fly 400 – 600 miles home in a single day.
• Pigeons called Birmingham rollers can perform backward somersaults in rapid succession while free-falling.
• The “racing homer” is the official breed name of the homing pigeon, saved the lives of hundreds of thousands of troops during World War I and World War II by flying behind enemy lines.
• Pigeons fly in circles in order to orient themselves to a particular place, perhaps memorizing the terrain and unique smells of the area. A flock of pigeons is called a kit.
• The No. 2 predator of pigeons is the peregrine falcon. The No. 1 predator is humans.
• Two of the most famous of all pigeon species, the flightless dodo and the passenger pigeon, were hunted to extinction by humans. Passenger pigeons were so numerous that they could darken the sky for days as they flew overhead. The last one died in the Cincinnati Zoo in 1914.
