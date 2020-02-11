Bottling water began in the United Kingdom at Holy Wells around 1621. Over its 400-year history, the use of bottled water has evolved from a fashion statement of affluent European and American spagoers to everyday use by people around the world.
In the United States, the bottled water industry began in Maine in 1844. Local spring water believed to have therapeutic properties was bottled and sold under the branding Polish Spring. Likewise, in France during the early 20th century, patients turned to mineral springs at Évian-les-Bains and Vergèze (Perrier) to soothe their ailments.
During the late 19th and early 20th centuries, many considered bottled water a safer alternative to municipal water supplies that could be contaminated with water-borne illnesses. Yet, by the early 20th century, health risks were mitigated through water chlorination, and the popularity of bottled water decreased.
The advent of the supermarket in the 1960s exposed bottled water to a new market. No longer sold only in pharmacies and drug stores, the popularity of bottled water grew. By the early 1970s, DuPont’s development of polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastic quickly replaced the heavier and fragile glass bottle.
In 1974, one year after the invention of the PET bottle, Congress passed the Safe Drinking Water Act ensuring the quality of American drinking water. The Environmental Protection Agency oversees 150,000 public water systems serving more than 300 million people in the U.S. In 1976, Americans consumed 1.6 gallons of bottled water per year. By 2014, American consumption increased by 2,100%.
Bottled water comes from a variety of sources. “Artesian water” is sourced from underground aquifers (think well water), while “spring water” is surface water collected for bottling. Water from these sources does not go through a municipal water treatment plant but still must meet FDA quality standards. “Mineral water” also comes from underground aquifers but must contain 250 parts per million dissolved solids (minerals). Brands labeled with “mountain” or “glacier” water are not FDA classifications — they are simply marketing ploys.
Bottled water is a $100 billion-per-year industry. The cost of bottled water is astronomical compared to the cost of tap water (as much as 1,000 times more). An average of one single-use bottle of water per day for a year is equal in volume to 10 cents worth of municipal tap water.
Additionally, bottled water production drains aquifers, perpetuating water scarcity in certain areas of the world. Making the bottles requires petroleum and other toxic chemicals. Packaging, shipping and refrigeration of bottled water products require significant amounts of fossil fuels, while the majority of plastic bottles end up in landfills or oceans.
There are thousands of varieties of reusable water bottles made of plastic, glass and metal. Next time you go for a drink of water, save some money and prevent plastic waste by turning on your tap.
