If the Democrats in Anderson thought the controversy surrounding Police Chief Tony Watters and his son, Adam, had disappeared as an election issue, they were mistaken.
With a little over a month remaining before the municipal election Republican Mayoral candidate Rick Gardner has not issued publicly a platform or a vision for the city over the next four years.
He is running against incumbent Democrat Thomas Broderick Jr. and Libertarian Rob Jozwiak.
Gardner’s campaign has focused on the arrest of Adam Watters in June and an alleged confrontation by Chief Tony Watters with Indiana State Police investigators.
The campaign got a boost last week from an unexpected source during the Anderson City Council meeting on adoption of a city budget for 2020 and a salary ordinance for the executive staff of the police department.
The voice leading the charge on the allegations against Watters was that of Democrat Rebecca Crumes, president of the council.
Crumes brought up the allegations against Watters several times during the discussion of the salary ordinance for the police department’s executive staff.
She also asked the mayor to supply the council a copy of the ISP report, a report Broderick and David Eicks, chairman of the Anderson Board of Public Works, denied receiving.
While Crumes peppered Broderick about the report, the remaining members of the council remained mostly silent.
Councilman Greg Graham said a person is presumed innocent until they are found guilty regarding the allegations against Watters.
The council on Thursday is expected to vote on final approval on the ordinance setting the salaries for the APD executive staff and there is a fairly good chance a copy of the initial ISP police report from June will be circulated before then by supporters of Gardner.
Since the allegation was raised by Republican Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings in July, the question of disciplinary action or demotion of Watters has rested like a pall on the Broderick campaign.
Broderick insists there has been no report furnished to his office by ISP, but the supplemental police report indicates there may have been more than a pleasant exchange of words.
Months ago, Broderick’s campaign should have publicly stated support for Watters as chief, disciplined or demoted him.
With the political savvy of Broderick and Eicks they have let the situation fester until it has become a campaign issue with no end in sight.
There were discussions pertaining to the range of salary for the police chief by Republican Councilman Jon Bell.
Bell said his concerns were not about an individual, but about the classification system.
At one point, Crumes suggested denying Watters the 3% pay increase and granting it to the four other members of the executive staff.
Councilman Ollie Dixon said he had a problem voting against giving five people a raise that the other 650 city employees received.
This saga is a long way from being resolved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.