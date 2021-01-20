I find it interesting that the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris should happen so close to the celebration of what would have been Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s 93rd birthday. Unfortunately, as most know, he was assassinated before he reached 40 years of age.
In the short time God gave Dr. King on this earth, through his words and deeds, he firmly ensconced himself in the bosom of American history. In his honor, I truly appreciate the outpouring from the City of Anderson, Anderson University, our local radio station, this newspaper, and the whole community.
Although he never sought greatness of any kind, time and circumstance forced him onto the international stage as a great civil and human rights leader. Dr. King was a brilliant man who graduated from high school when he was, I think, 15 years old, then went on to get a bachelor’s degree and, a couple of years later, a Ph.D.
Upon graduation, his expectation was to start a family with his beautiful wife, Coretta, then comfortably settle in as the heir apparent to the church pastored by his father. But God had other plans for the young man and his unique gift for oratory.
And so, today, nearly 200 books have been written about him, with at least six of them written by himself. He also wrote many speeches, and his famous “Letter From a Birmingham Jail.” Purely from the standpoint of reason and logic, that letter, and his seminal “I Have a Dream” speech, are both unassailable.
Most may not know that the last paragraphs of “I Have A Dream” were improvised on the spot, at the foot of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, in front of 200,000 people peacefully assembled in the fight for jobs and justice for African Americans. If nothing else, most remember his closing claim: “Free at last! Free at last! Thank God almighty, I’m free at last!
Dr. King was a great man. And I wonder what he might have to say about such things as the insurrection on Capitol Hill a couple of Wednesdays ago; the election of Biden and Harris; the Black Lives Matter movement; the Trump presidency; and other issues of our time.
As to the insurrection, for some reason, I think he would have been rather stoic about it. After all, as a scholar, he knew philosophy, geography, psychology, theology, history, and other subjects quite well. In addition, he had traveled this land, and he knew from firsthand experience that violence is in its DNA.
He would have known that the history of civilizations is strewn with deadly insurrectionist behaviors, from ancient Rome, to 18th century American struggles, to 1930s Russia and 1940s Germany. He also knew firsthand the violence of which white supremacists are capable, and that high-profile events were not immune from such violence.
I believe he would have been very proud of the role Black voters played not only in the Biden/Harris election, but also in the subsequent run-off Georgia election that enabled an African American and a Jewish man to gain Senate seats, completely changing the balance of political power at the highest levels of government.
I think, too, he might have been quite proud of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement, and how this movement touched people of all colors, creeds, and ethnicities around the world. Much of this supposed pride would have come from the peaceful nature of BLM gatherings. As he often quoted, “the arc of the universe is long, but it bends toward justice.”
What he knew quite well, however, is that arc would not bend all by itself. It required pressure. And pressure applied through peaceful assembly and the articulate statement of legitimate grievance creates that pressure. He knew this to be true at all levels of government, federal, state and local.
I think Dr. King would have been glad to see President Trump become citizen Trump. In his short lifetime, he saw many governmental leaders like him. These were leaders more interested in self than service, and their own hateful pride, not peace.
Of course, I can’t say for sure that these are things Dr. King might say if he were here today. But, from what I know of the man through his many speeches and writings, I might be close.
Let us have peace. Let us have justice. Let us build a better world for our children. Dr. King showed the way.
Have a nice day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.