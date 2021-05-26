Requiem for George Floyd ...
It was an ordinary evening. That day, a tall 46-year old black man walked into a corner store in a Minneapolis neighborhood. Those who saw him said he was behaving like he might have been drunk, but he was known in the area as someone who, in spite of his size, was usually playful and harmless.
In fact, he was known to have been a former high school athlete, a gentle soul, and something of a mama’s boy. His name was George Floyd, although his close friends and family just called him Perry.
Inside the store, Perry continued his playful behavior. When he got to the cashier, he handed the clerk a $20 bill, and asked for a pack of cigarettes. The cashier took the $20, handed the cigarettes to him, gave him his change, and Perry went outside. He slid his long legs into the passenger seat of a car of a friend who was waiting for him.
A few moments later, the young cashier approached the car and told Perry the bill he handed him was counterfeit. Perry would have none of it. He refused to give the cigarettes back. After pleading with him to give the pack back the young man turned, went back into the store, and called the police.
(It was never clear to me that the supposed counterfeit bill was, indeed, funny money. All I could find out is that passing such a bill in the State of Minnesota would have been a misdemeanor, punishable by a maximum fine of $1,000. Whatever the case, it certainly wasn’t worth killing a man).
Within minutes after they were called, the police arrived. One of the officers quickly drew his gun and ordered Perry to show his hands. The same officer then grabbed Perry and, though the reason is unclear, attempted to handcuff him. Perry resisted.
After being handcuffed by the officers, Perry stopped resisting. He apologized to the policemen as one officer continued to order him to show his hands. When they reached to try to pull him from the car, Perry again resisted, and a struggle followed.
A small crowd of onlookers gathered to witness the melee. Some of them asked Perry to relent and allow the police to arrest him. Others warned policemen their use of force was unnecessary once Perry was hogtied, facedown on the ground. Another used her smartphone to videotape the brutality she was witnessing. Her videotape went viral.
(The viral tape spurred almost instant national and international protest. Minneapolis burned. Perry’s death was not just a moment, it had sparked a movement. People of all races, genders and ages became part of that movement. In city after city, there are calls for meaningful, systemic police reform. Federal legislators are now considering a “George Floyd Bill” that is designed to increase police accountability and oversight.)
To return to the incident: While a terrified Perry was on the ground calling out “Mama! mama!,” an officer by the name of Derek Chauvin arrived and, with his hands in his pockets, placed his knee across Perry’s upper back and neck area while other officers held him down. Perry was heard gasping, “You’re going to kill me, man.”
Perry was right. Within minutes after Chauvin placed his knee on his neck, Perry was motionless. He was declared dead roughly an hour later. In spite of the best efforts of his defense lawyers (paid for by the Minneapolis police association) Chauvin was found guilty on three related counts of murder. The other officers involved will face various charges, including violating Perry’s civil rights.
And so, after a year, this is a requiem for George “Perry” Floyd. He is one of too many black men and women who DWS (died while shopping); DWR (died while running); DWP (died while playing); DWS again (died while sleeping); or DWD (died while driving). Their names are too many to remember, too many to forget.
I remember Perry in honor of all the black men and women who have died over the past five years as a result of police-involved shootings. Deaths of this sort have been happening for centuries. And they continue to happen. It is a national disgrace.
Hopefully, as a society, one day we will move away from senseless killing in all its ugly forms. To paraphrase one very wise man, the death of any one of us diminishes us all.
Have a thoughtful day.
