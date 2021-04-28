Names are powerful. They are one of the primary ways we learn to identify people or things. More on that later. I first want to share a few thoughts on issues related to police reform.
With all the talk about various police reform measures, I am wondering what America really learned from the Derek Chauvin trial and conviction, our correctional system, and the stark cruelty of the killing of yet another American citizen at the whim of a police officer.
As to police reform, I believe most of what I am hearing amounts to uselessness. Little of the talk consider what I consider to be the root of the problem: our fascination with guns and the tangled web of race, inequality, and the depth of the culture of guns and policing in America.
Guns have been an essential feature of American culture since European colonists landed at Plymouth Rock. We love guns as the primary means of resolving conflict. What? That guy stole your horse? BOOM!
Further, if you like old Westerns, as I do, it is difficult to escape the conclusion that the measure of a real man was the extent of his ability to shoot, fast and straight. Less obvious but important, the gun has always been a subliminal phallic symbol. Social psychologists have studied this kind of stuff for decades. I’m not one of them.
I cannot wade too far into the weeds of social psychology because there’s too much I don’t know. It just seems to me if sex is one of our most basic drives, and it is related somehow to our cultural reverence for guns, shouldn’t this be part of the conversation about the recruitment (screening) of police officers? They’re human, aren’t they?
What I’ve heard of police reform efforts is mostly tinkering around the edges. The subject has been politicized and racialized. But I’m not too sure how much they have been deeply analyzed. It appears we prefer slogans to solutions. We seem to prefer blame as opposed blunt honesty.
When it comes to police reform, I think we need an adult, grown-up conversation. Why tell our children the new baby was brought by a stork? That, of course, is nonsense. I think it is well understood we have some real problems to solve. Why deal in fantasy when we know the reality? Don’t you agree?
So far, what have we learned? God-ain’t-it-awful? Defund the police? Enact the George Floyd Act? Send rogue cops to jail or dismiss them from the force? Hire more Black cops who live in the neighborhoods they patrol? How will that work across 50 states with their peculiar police rules and regulations?
I submit we are asking the wrong questions in these matters. (Just minutes before the jury’s findings of guilt in the George Floyd case were announced, for example, another young Minneapolis Black man was shot to death by a policewoman because he had air fresheners hanging in the rear window of his car and his car was not properly registered. In fact, there have been dozens of police-involved shootings since the day Floyd was murdered on May 25, 2020.)
What have we learned? In my view, next to nothing.
If the problem is, indeed, the culture of guns and policing in America, the beginning question is “What is policing?” The short answer is that policing is the same thing as law enforcement.
What this suggests is that we are all potential criminals who need to be surveilled and possibly incarcerated. That’s where I think the reform conversation needs to start, with basic goals and objectives developed by a multi-disciplinary group of participants.
Wild idea. Perhaps the name of police departments should be changed to “Department of Public Safety.” Names are powerful things. When anything is named, it defines its primary purpose — its identity.
From that point, every aspect of “policing” should be microscopically examined — the laws, the court system, bail and bonding practices, police recruitment, training, and conduct, patterns of incarceration, probation protocols, rehabilitation versus incarceration. The basic goal should be safety for the public and all involved.
Finally, bringing about cultural change is hard. It will take time. In addition to the microscopic look at police policy and practice, therefore, there needs to be some mechanism to annually determine whether progress is being made at the level the problem presents itself. Enough said.
Have a nice day.
