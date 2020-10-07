As so many in this nation and across the world have done, I wish President Trump, the first lady, and all who have been infected with the coronavirus a full and speedy recovery. Hopefully, by the time you read this, President Trump will be back at the White House receiving whatever followup care he may need after his hospitalization.
A couple of years ago, I attended a public lecture at Anderson University. The guest speaker was former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder. In the brief question-and-answer period following his excellent talk, he responded to a few questions from the audience.
On one of the index cards given to attendees beforehand to write out their questions, someone asked what he thought about the state of the union at that time. In a calm manner, he replied, “we are in a state of reckoning.” Other than providing something of an outline of his legal, social and political views, he didn’t go into any particular details on the question.
In retrospect, I appreciated Holder’s reply and, given the events that have unfolded since that gathering, I now regard them as prescient. Indeed, the past two years have seemed like 10.
After all, who could have predicted that the world would be in a pandemic, that millions of acres of California land would go up in flames, the tense moments of street protest and violence, Russian meddling in our elections, or the common belief that our democracy is itself in a most fragile moment?
Right now, though, primarily due to the avalanche of news coverage on and broad public interest in President Trump and the coronavirus, I take this opportunity to share with you a few thoughts on that subject.
As most know, Trump has been roundly criticized for what is generally believed to be his mismanagement of information about the virus. He knew, for example, that the deadly pathogen was among us as far back as February, but assured the country that it was nothing to worry about, and that it would magically go away.
When it became apparent that the magic was not going to happen, he assembled a task force of public health specialists to wage war against the virus and, hopefully, slow it, or stamp it out. For a brief time, he held daily press conferences meant to assure the public that task force chair Vice President Mike Pence and his administration were on top of things.
Unfortunately, for whatever reasons, the primary advice given by the task force was belittled or ignored by the president. The advice included the wearing of masks, social distancing, regular washing of hands, avoiding large groups, and other relatively simple preventive measures, including regular cleaning and disinfection of hard services and, in cases where there was a viral spike, the closing of businesses from barber and beauty shops to entire malls, churches, schools, and other brick-and-mortar places.
These actions by state governors and city mayors were largely uncoordinated. Although there was no one-size-fits-all solution, basic CDC and task force guidelines were not enforced. The tragic result is that America now has more than 7 million citizens infected, and more than 208,000 dead.
Through it all, the president himself refused to model wearing a mask, or avoid crowded, indoor, in-person campaign rallies and fundraisers. Again, as we all know, as a result of his poor messaging and inattention to basic protections against the spread of the virus, not only has he become infected, but also the first lady, other political leaders, and White House staffers.
When admitted to Walter Reed Medical Center, the president received what appears to be excellent care, care that ordinary folk could not afford. But that does raise the question of whether or not quality health care is a right, or a privilege. Another question that is raised is whether or not the powerful medications President Trump received to fight the virus in his body are available to everybody, and at what cost?
Also, as to prevention or mitigation of the virus, will we now see the president modeling the mask wearing and generally recommending preventive measures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention?
With literally a few days left prior to our next presidential election, I believe these are among many important questions that need to be asked and answered.
We are in a time of reckoning. The main place for that reckoning is the voting booth.
