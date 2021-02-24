Recent local news and television reports have featured stories on Anderson’s all-white school board’s refusal to allow Blacks and Hispanics to serve as non-voting members of the committee to interview candidates for the superintendency. Not only do I think such refusal is shameful, it is also likely to guarantee the selection of a superintendent who may not be the best choice for the position.
Part of the reason I think it is shameful is because I believe diversity in the search process offers the best hope for choosing the right man or woman to lead the system in these difficult years. I also believe that, in view of the fact the school corporation has been touting diversity, even to the point of hiring a professional to lead their efforts in this area, they have missed a golden opportunity to set an example of how diversity and inclusion can work to produce better real-world outcomes.
On the other hand, I commend the community activists who have pushed for greater diversity and transparency in the selection process. In an open letter to the board published in this newspaper on Feb. 11, written to the school board by former Urban League director Lindsay Brown and co-signed by 13 other local luminaries, including Councilwoman and President Pro-Tem of the City Council, Rebecca Crumes; former school board member Buckie Buckhart (who was not reelected); former Judge George Pancol, founder of the Race, Equity, and Inclusion Workgroup; Councilman Ollie Dixon; Anderson Housing Authority Director Kim Townsend; the Rev. Anthony Harris, Perry Washington; and others, a simple and respectful letter of request to current school board to be heard on the diversity issue.
According to that published letter, at a subsequent regular school board meeting, one of the current school board members, Carrie Bale, made a motion to “develop a group of non-voting African American [and, I suspect, Hispanic] stakeholders to help with the superintendent selection process.” The motion died for lack of a second. The lack of a second meant that there could be no further discussion of the matter. That’s shameful.
Given the fact that our school system is about 50% African American and non-white Hispanic, such an outcome is unthinkable. After all, school boards have the ultimate responsibility for ensuring the education and safety of the thousands of children of all backgrounds who are entrusted to their care. How can that responsibility be met if the board has had no real input from the families and communities from which those children come? A diverse search committee would help ensure that kind of input.
A second consideration is that, according to state and federal reports, Anderson’s public schools, if graded A through F, would probably get a grade of D+, failing. To the point, people say “It takes a village to raise (and to educate) a child.” We, all of us, constitute that village. So how, I ask, can this “village” function if it does not know, implicitly or explicitly, the vital cultural differences that characterize all its members? The answer is simple: it can’t.
It is important to note the activist group seeking input into the superintendent selection process is not insisting that the chosen candidate be either African American or Hispanic. They are simply asking for input in the process of choosing the best candidate, male or female, Black, Hispanic, or white.
I also note that, as the city of Anderson pulls to reinvent itself, there is, I think, universal agreement that an A+ school system is an essential part of that pull. Why, after all, shouldn’t Anderson have one of the finest public school systems in America? Such an achievement cannot happen without the best board and top leadership we can get.
Accordingly, we must wonder, where is the voice of our mayor in this matter? Where is the voice of our church community? Where is the voice of the Chamber of Commerce? What is the position of the teachers’ union? Where is the voice of our great civic institutions such as the Rotary Club or the Leadership Academy? Are they not all part of the village?
School systems all over America are now faced with enormous challenges. The professional leadership of these systems is more important now than ever. In the process of choosing a new school superintendent, Anderson must choose wisely. If we do less, shame on all of us.
