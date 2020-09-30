Last weekend, a New York Times bombshell concerning President Trump’s avoidance of federal taxes and whopping loan debt was dropped on the American people. Reportedly, the president paid only $750 in 2016 and 2017, and zero in federal taxes in 11 of 18 years.
In addition, it appears that the president’s various businesses are bleeding cash, and that he is $400 million in loan debt. Still, news reporters and pundits, as well as political adversaries, are scrambling to try to find out what all this really means, particularly for his bid for reelection. In a Rose Garden press conference at about the same time the story broke, when asked about the situation, an unruffled President Trump called it “fake news.”
Without any partisan interest whatsoever, for me, the common sense of it is that the entire matter is cause for legitimate concern in that 1) it appears to be part of a pattern of the president’s financial deceptions; 2) the lack of transparency; 3) his apparent lack of fair play; and 4) if his debt is to a foreign power, in the interest of national security, has his decision-making been compromised?
I’ll give you my take on each of these four points but, before doing so, I want you to know that nothing I say here is intended to sway you to think one way or the other, or to vote one way or another. As always, I am simply sharing views with which you are free to agree or disagree.
Having said that, as to his private and corporate history of financial deception, from the beginning of his campaign, Trump told people his father bequeathed him a “modest” $1 million. As it turned out, however, it was later revealed that his father made gifts to his children as a tax dodge and, as a result, President Trump was a millionaire by age 3.
Over the years, it is believed the total amount left to him was closer to $400 million. It is also believed that Trump squandered most, if not all, of this fortune through bad business deals and other failed enterprises. Yet, he presented himself as a “man of the people,” who took a mere million and turned it into billions.
In another aspect of his corporate life, namely Trump University and the Trump Foundation, the use of these entities for self-dealing has been rather notorious. As a result of litigation, his eponymous university is now closed, and students who enrolled there have been compensated for having been bilked.
The foundation has also been shut down, primarily for its lack of gifts to any legitimate charities (e.g., The Boys and Girls Club of New York City) and the use of its funds to purchase self-portraits that adorn the walls of places like Mar-A-Lago.
As to his private life, it is well known that President Trump has spent tens of thousands of dollars defending himself against charges of sexual misconduct, including a $130,000 hush money payment to an adult film actress.
Yet, in both his private and corporate life, for years, Trump has proved himself to be enormously adept at using well paid lawyers, accountants, and a small circle of sycophants to escape the consequences of his financial and moral failings.
As to the lack of transparency and sense of fair play regarding his tax liabilities and debt, on the first point, if Trump has committed no crime, why would he not simply release his taxes? Although he argues the reason is that he is under IRS audit, that is simply untrue. (By the way, one of the reasons his tax filings are being audited is because he claimed a tax refund (!) of over $70 million in 2010.)
Finally, the “average” American worker pays between $7,000 and $20,000 in federal taxes. Is it fair that a supposed billionaire should pay nothing or claim a refund in the multimillions of dollars? And if the president is deeply in debt, with hundreds of billions in loans that must be repaid over the next four years, what are the sources of the debt, and could they affect our national security? Few, I suspect, really know.
In fact, few know how this will all turn out. Whatever the outcome, though, two things appear to be certain: It is not fake news and, soon, the world will know the truth.
Have a nice day.
