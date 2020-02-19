For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.
— Ephesians 6:12
I went to the Castleton Mall a few months ago to buy something or other. As I entered the cavernous place, I saw hundreds of people of all descriptions – young, old, black, white, Hispanic, Middle Eastern, interracial couples, Muslim, and the seemingly full mix of people who make up this place called Indiana.
In most cases, they all seemed happy, busily going about their shopping, strangers greeting one another, taking selfies, and so forth. At Starbuck’s, the elderly white woman ahead of me paid for my coffee and smiled: “pay it forward,” she said. She didn’t know me from Kunta Kinte, but her act of kindness-of love-said it all.
There was no hint of divisiveness, fear, or unwelcomeness. Everyone seemed quite happy. And the whole scene made me think of all the television and social media coverage of a divided America, the proliferation of hate groups, shootings, and generalized chaos in our communities. This did not conform to what I was seeing at the mall.
When I got home, I thought more about it. If you watch local television news, you’d probably get the impression that the city of Indianapolis is a cesspool of murder, home invasions, car crashes, and other mayhem.
But if you visit the city and its various enclaves (e.g. Castleton, Carmel, Broad Ripple, and downtown Indy, however, you get a completely different picture.
I have a bit of understanding about the television and newspaper motivations for showing us the bad stuff. It is real. We are titillated by footage of a head-on collision between two semis, or the robbery of a pharmacy by crooks looking for drugs more than money. We are fascinated by reports of murder, no matter the circumstance or motivation.
That calls to mind the old familiar news reporting axiom, “if it bleeds, it leads.” Newswatchers are not interested in seeing that elderly woman who bought my coffee at Starbuck’s. They are not interested in scenes of children happily playing together in city parks.
Who cares what goes on in the local library? Who cares what’s going on at the Performing Arts Center in Carmel, or the Alley Cat in Broad Ripple?
People want to see blood, and happily pay for it. That is the content that excites advertisers. They want the largest viewership possible, and pay big bucks for it.
Perhaps witnessing mayhem is human nature, I don’t know. Or perhaps, because it is what we constantly are fed, we develop a taste for it (like corrosive sugar for the mind). I really have no idea.
In the larger picture, however, when we look at various societies, we do not think of ordinary people in shopping malls. Instead we think of the leader of those societies.
If it’s America, we think of President Trump. If it’s Russia, it’s Vladimir Putin. If it’s North Korea, we think of Kim Jung Un. If it’s 1940s Germany, we think of Adolf Hitler.
In other words, our perceptions of these countries (societies) is based on our view of their leaders, not the people in their malls. Unfortunately, the face in many of these places, is the face of oppression, corruption, and war.
Why, for example, is Russia viewed as our enemy, and the enemy of the world? It certainly is not the behavior of ordinary people in shopping malls but, rather, the face and the behavior of its leader.
I confess this may seem to be an odd submission for Black History Month. But, in my view, the main point is that we are not each other’s enemy. Instead, it is, down through the corridors of history, the face and the behavior of those in high places who lead us.
In all societies, historically, for their own selfish reasons, people in high places have set mall shoppers against one another. They rule by division: black against white; Christian against Muslim; conservative against liberal; and rich against poor.
These people have no empathy for the victims of manmade or natural disasters as long as they can make a buck. I don’t suppose there is much we can do about this. I guess it starts with each one of us. So, buy a cup of coffee for the stranger behind you, and say: “Pay it forward.”
Have a nice day.
