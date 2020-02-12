“It is a peculiar sensation, this double-consciousness, this sense of always looking at one’s self through the eyes of others ... one ever feels this twoness — an American, a Negro; two souls, two thoughts, two unreconciled strivings; two warring ideals in one dark body, whose dogged strength alone keeps it from being torn asunder.”
— W.E.B. DuBois, 1903
In the past, during the month of February (Black History Month), I have offered views that move a bit beyond the usual informational “pablum” that is passed off as soul food. But pablum is a far cry from a meal of slow-cooked baby back ribs, collard greens, macaroni and cheese, candied yams, and sweet potato pie for dessert.
To extend the metaphor, the “pablum” is made up of mushy school and community recitations of portions of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have A Dream” speech; unseasoned information about men such as George Washington Carver (the peanut man); cotton candy stories of the woman who refused to give up her seat to a white man on an Alabama bus, Rosa Parks.
Throw in hashed tales of nearly 300 years of black slavery. And, for dessert, black success stories (there is a new book called “Black Fortunes.” It recounts the stories of America’s first six black millionaires, going back to the 1840s); black inventors; and other important, but isolated tidbits about African Americans.
Although this sort of informational pablum provides some nourishment, in general, it fails to stick to the bones of our society. It fails to capture the far more nutritious reality of what sociologist WEB DuBois called “double consciousness,” as described in his 1903 sociological classic, “Souls of Black Folk.”
Dr. DuBois, the first black doctoral graduate of Harvard at the turn of the 20th century, created the term “double consciousness” to more precisely describe, not slavery itself, but its persistent, inter-generational impact on African American identity.
Double consciousness is tough. It is tough because most African Americans deeply love this country and its ideals of freedom, justice, and equality. Yet, the country we love spurns us in many ways.
Due to circumstances of our arrival on these shores (e.g. cut off from African heritage, forced loss of native languages, religion, cultural practices, etc.), America is the only country we’ve ever really known. We believe in American ideals.
The ideal of freedom of speech and assembly allowed Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to stand before the Abraham Lincoln Monument in Washington, D.C., and speak to the tens of thousands of people who gathered there to hear him.
Freedom of speech and freedom of religion allowed black Muslim firebrand Malcolm X to speak freely to his fellow African Americans, “We didn’t land on Plymouth Rock, Plymouth Rock landed on us!” This could only happen in America.
(I remember the story of a World War II African American general who was asked during court-martial proceedings how he felt about his country. He testified, ‘I know very well how I feel about my country. What I don’t know is how my country feels about me.’) That’s African American double consciousness.
One of the issues DuBois did not probe too deeply, however, is double consciousness in white Americans. The common sense of it is that if the bifocal lens through which white Americans saw African Americans made them see double, too, then all major systems controlled by whites conformed to that distortion. The concept of double consciousness is a double-edged sword, you see.
People are not born with racial prejudices. As sung in that old musical (“South Pacific,” I think) “you have to be carefully taught to hate and fear, it has to be drummed in your dear little ear.” In other words, our prejudices are systematically taught in elementary school textbooks, in movies and television programs, from childhood to through adulthood.
The result of this “learning” is that white folks feel naturally superior, and black folks are made to feel naturally inferior (use “doll preference test” as keywords on your computer). It’s what we were taught in school and in society. It is why, in general, we settle for pablum instead of soul food.
I did not cook this stuff up. These words are not written in quinine. Instead, I simply make the point that, during Black History Month in particular, we need soul food, not pablum. The conversation needs to be richer, deeper. Unfortunately, we are not yet at the table.
Have a nice day.
