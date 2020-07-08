The term “Black Lives Matter” was coined in the wake of the vigilante murder of Trayvon Martin years ago. The pushback was immediate. Even the most liberal whites publicly insisted that the statement should be “All Lives Matter!” White supremacist groups began to grow and mobilize in various ways.
But the sentiment did not go away. Not only did it not go away, it has resurfaced with greater intensity and scope. After the horrific killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis went viral, a Black Lives Matter chorus has swelled across the globe.
In the interest of better understanding the significance of the term and what it means to all Americans, I offer this analogy along with other thoughts:
Imagine you go to your family doctor for a routine visit. He does his routine exam, i.e., takes your pulse, checks your pulse, listens to your heart song beat, checks your breathing, and asks you a few health-related questions.
At the end of the exam, he sits down, looks you in the eye, and tells you your latest chest X-ray showed a suspicious dark spot. He then tells you that he wants you to order more tests to find out whether the spot is nothing to worry about or something more serious.
Well, with this news, you become unsettled. What? “I don’t drink or smoke. My eyesight is 20/20! My hearing is perfect! My weight is steady! I jog three miles a day after work! I never feel tired. In fact, I feel great, doc!”
The doctor knows all that. He knows overall that your health is quite good. But that is not what matters to him. What matters to him is the suspicious dark spot on your lung. He knows that it is possible you can feel great today, but if the spot isn’t diagnosed and, if necessary, treated, you may not be well for long. It’s the spot that matters.
As it is with the human body, so it is with the body politic. What is great about it is fine. But what is wrong with it can be troublesome, or even fatal.
To briefly return to the analogy:
• If your feet hurt, your whole body hurts.
• If you have a bad toothache, you seem to ache all over.
• If you have a terrible headache, the rest of you feels terrible.
Anyway, you get the idea. Now consider that African Americans, as a key part of this body politic, have been hurting, aching, and feeling terrible for 400 years.
These aches and pains are expressed in terms of discriminatory practices in education, health, housing, employment, law and justice, and virtually all areas of human endeavor.
In education, for example, today’s schools are just as separate and unequal as they were at the time of the 1954 Brown v. the Board of Education Supreme Court Decision.
In health, African Americans become sicker sooner than their white counterparts, and die much younger of diseases and other causes that could be rather easily treated or otherwise remedied.
In housing, Black folks’ homes are typically worth 30% less than an identical home owned by a white person living in a white neighborhood.
The Black unemployment rate usually is twice that of whites. A Black college graduate has about the same chance of getting the same job as a white candidate with only a high school diploma.
Although only 6% of the total population, Black males make up over half of the nation’s 2.5 million prison population.
One way or another, the race-based aches and pains within the group costs this nation untold billions in lost revenue, and the added human cost of lost talent and meaningful participation in the civic life of every community.
Beyond these things, the long and persistent patterns of racial segregation and denial are known to a watching world. Our failure to address these patterns makes us look bad in the world, and diminishes the moral authority America should, and perhaps must, reflect in these times of trouble and global health catastrophe. Racism is the spot on the “I-can’t-breathe” lungs of America.
This is not a plea for charity or kum-bah-yah meetings. It is a plea for Americans of all stripes to wake up and breathe. The Black Lives Matter movement may rouse us from our slumbers so that we can get on with the business of living together and living better in a post-pandemic world.
Have a nice day.
