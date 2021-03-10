Believe it or not, it’s been more than a year since we first learned of the existence and potential spread of COVID-19. As we appear to be approaching a return to whatever is “normal,” what has this deadly virus taught us about our government and our “Americaness”?
The answers to that question are many. The virus aside for a moment, it and the Jan. 6 insurrection shed a different light on things. Held up to the sunlight of truth, what we see is not pretty.
As to the virus, initially, then-President Donald J. Trump pooh-poohed the whole thing. He insisted that there were only 15 cases at the time, and that number, he said, would soon be down to one. He later claimed that it would “magically” disappear in a few months.
It is now known that, as early as January of 2020, Trump knew the virus was here, spreading quick and deadly. He lied. Yet, some political leaders and the general public believed him. As a result of that lie, last I checked, we now have suffered through over 500,000 COVID deaths and nearly 30 million infections.
I should also mention that Texas and Mississippi governors recently lifted all COVID restrictions and declared these states ready to fully reopen their schools, businesses, and places of recreation. The danger here is that, due to unregulated interstate travel, e.g., vacations, family visits, etc., the failure of these states to follow CDC guidelines could lead to a superspreader event, and set us back.
This throws us into historical tensions between states’ rights and federal authority. As we all know, those tensions existed shortly after the founding of this nation and, in less than a hundred years after that, led to the War Between the States (the Civil War). By recent estimates, 1 million died as a result of that bloody, insurrectionist war.
The insurrectionist bloodshed of Jan. 6 led to a second impeachment of Donald Trump for inciting the unthinkable attack on our government. It all began with what pundits call “The Big Lie.” The lie, as we know, was Trump’s dangerously divisive claim that the November 2020 election was rigged against him, and that, as a result, Joe Biden was not the real president.
On the afternoon of Jan. 6, a throng gathered near the Capitol. “It’s going to be wild!” Trump told them. They wore MAGA hats, carried bear spray, and, once they breached the iconic building, they used poles topped with Trump banners and the American flag to assault police officers, and send legislators scurrying for safety.
Within the throng, there were participants from all over the country. They were businessmen, lawyers, white-collar workers, veterans, men and women – grown folks, not college kids. They built a scaffold from which to hang Vice President Mike Pence. They searched the building to harm or kill Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Their mission? Stop legislators from conducting the certification of electoral votes that signify America’s tradition of the peaceful transfer of power from one president to the next. They almost succeeded. The world looked on in disbelief.
If successful, the actions of the supremacist throng could possibly have resulted in the decapitation of the federal government. After all, without the largely ceremonial certification of Electoral College votes, Biden’s presidency could not have been affirmed; Pence and Pelosi might have been completely out of the picture; and, presumably, Donald J. Trump could have held onto the presidency.
I would be remiss if I did not mention last year’s police killing of George Floyd and the worldwide condemnation of the heinous act. What is of particular interest here is that Black Lives Matter and other protesters recognized that the problem of police misconduct followed a pattern of systemic bigotry across all major systems, e.g., health care service delivery, education, housing and employment. They function as one system.
Activists also raised issues of income inequality; voter suppression (currently 33 states are working on legislation to nullify or diminish the 2022 Black vote; women’s rights; LGBTQ rights; climate change and its disparate impact on the poor; and the shocking rise of hate crimes in America.
There is more, but I’ll finish with this. First, our congressional decision-making processes, e.g., the Electoral College, the filibuster, and Senate voting shenanigans need to be fixed.
Second, as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. once said, “we will either learn to live together as men [and women], or perish as fools.”
Have a nice day.
