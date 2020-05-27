It was the virus.
The man seemed near the point of tears. Behind him, on the shiny window of the neighborhood restaurant and lounge that had been in his family for 80 years, there was a simple sign: CLOSED.
The man explained to a reporter that he had held out for as long as he could. He even worked for a month for no pay, and his loyal employees had worked for half their hourly wage in the hope that things would turn around.
But there was no hope. After a month, the man’s savings had been depleted, he could not pay what it took to open its doors.
Besides, longtime customers, now unemployed, could no longer afford to come to the place to laugh and wine and dine.
But there was more. For most of the time the little place had been there, it had been one of a number of restaurants in the area that bought produce and other goods from nearby small farms.
These family-owned farms did not sell to the big farm houses. Fiercely independent, they did business with local restaurants and even neighborhood folk.
But, with all but a handful of restaurants closing and residents slowly beginning to move away, they soon would be closing, too.
Most of these people and places survived on a monthly income. Miss a paycheck or two and they went from a good income to broke. Upstanding folk were already finding their way to food lines – just trying to hang on.
After several months, small businesses started to close. They did so because they had no money, or because the governor of the state had ordered that only “essential” ones (like the grocery store, the pharmacy, and the gas station) could be open.
In an interesting twist, the employees (clerks, stock workers, etc.) at these stores were being called essential. Even though they earned not a dime more, some were even called “associates.” (They seemed to enjoy their new status.)
The virus was changing everything. There were places like this all over the world. And it seemed as though everything was somehow connected. I guess it’s that thing called the domino effect.
The great majority of restaurants were closing, most for good. Collectively, as the nation’s largest employers, that meant tens of thousands of people were out of work.
Since state governments ordered K-12 schools and colleges and universities to close this fall, there was a mad scramble to switch to online education.
For college towns, not having 30,000 or so students show up in September meant all kinds of businesses would suffer or fail. After all, students at all grade levels are a multi-billion dollar market, contributing to the economy, on average, $17,000 per capita.
Everything was changing – to avoid the virus, tourism, recreation, health care services, shopping, electoral politics, government – you name it. Even social customs such as weddings, funeral services and burials, and ways of worship were affected in fundamental ways.
I hear people talking about “opening up America.” What does that mean? America is not a can of sardines that you can peel back. It is a place of hope and struggle. It is a place where people need to open their minds and open their eyes.
In my opinion, what it means is that the world will never be the same again. That does not necessarily spell gloom and doom for mankind. As with past manmade or natural disasters over thousands of years, we may come through the hurt and pain wiser, stronger.
We may come to understand, at last, that we are indeed all in this together and turn our human energies and financial resources to anticipating new threats and solving old ones we already know exist.
The three global threats that we know exist include income inequality, global warming, and, here in this country, failing infrastructure. Attacking these problems will create tens of thousands of new jobs and an America that is prepared to lead, not bleed.
Or, as I have often observed, we can bury our heads in the sands of the past in the hope that things will return to normal. That’s a warm, fuzzy thought, but I suspect that the only thing that is truly normal in this world is change. That’s true whether we like it or not.

