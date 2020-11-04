Those of you who read these columns know that they are written to a Monday deadline. The news is traveling so fast that, often, what I write on a Monday is nearly obsolete by Wednesday. Or, if a particular Wednesday happens to be a national holiday such as Christmas or July the 4th, some adjustments have to be made to take that into account. It gets a little awkward sometimes.
This time it happens to be Election Day. I have plenty of thoughts to share about the outcome, however it may go, but there is no way I can know what the outcome will be. For that matter, even after this is published, you probably won’t either. The common wisdom from news reporters and pundits is that we may not know who is the next president of the United States for days, even weeks, after Tuesday’s elections. So be it.
A poet friend of mine once told me, “you can’t lead where you don’t go, and you can’t write about what you don’t know.” I never quite got the equivalence between “lead” and “write,” but, in general, I think I understand what my friend meant. If the goal of either one is to influence people to do this or that, think this or that, go this way or that way, then I guess they are somewhat the same. Also, to be truly useful, either task must be grounded in truth.
Recently, another friend called. During our conversation, he asked what he should do if President Trump were re-elected. I told him he could always leave the country. Go to Afghanistan, Venezuela, Nigeria, or some other place where it’s nice and warm. Hey, what about Mexico?
I don’t think he appreciated my attempt at humor. He shot back, ‘what are you going to do?’ Me? Well I’m going to go look around the house to see if I can find the little hole where that field mouse has been getting in. My wife and I are going to talk about why the ice maker in the refrigerator isn’t working, and why I haven’t fixed it. I’m going to play around with our two dogs. That’s what I told him, just before he hung up on me.
Well, I told the truth, didn’t I? I suspect that, no matter who is president, the vast majority of Americans won’t feel a thing. This country and its government are so complex that it’s almost impossible for a handful of elected officials to completely screw it up.
For one thing, there are so many key constituencies whose interests have to be taken into account if a person is running for any office — suburban white women, Black women, Hispanics, millennials, senior citizens, and, within each group, there are subgroups. Cubans and Mexicans, for example, don’t necessarily see eye to eye. And Black men and Black women have never seen eye to eye. I know this.
By the time politicians finish playing to all these constituencies and their subgroups, they are somewhere in the middle — not too far left, and not too far right. At least, that’s how I see it. That’s my truth. Bottom line, all this jibber-jabber about politicians being socialistic, anti-capitalist, job killers, and such, is just about all talk.
Now that doesn’t mean we don’t have to be vigilant and well informed. After all, the great battle of the 21st century is the battle for your mind. In my view, the practical thing for the younger generation is to ensure that they are tops in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), but also critical thinking, civics, money management, cultural diversity, language, and so forth — the humanities.
What this means is that we must look, first, at our schools of education and, second, the level of quality in our schools and broad accessibility to, not just good schools, but great schools. After all, especially for us older folk, when we stepped into that voting booth, mailed in our ballot, or dropped it in a box, we were not doing it for ourselves. We were doing it for the next generation. How could it be otherwise? That is, unless you plan to live forever.
As I suggested last week, we can face anything, defeat any foe, or rise to any heights if we work together. All we need is a decent shot at life. And that, my friends, is what the American Dream is all about.
Have a nice day.
