The 2020 election is almost over. I say “almost” for two main reasons. First, for the first time in modern history, a sitting president has refused to gracefully concede after having lost to his opponent. Second, there are still two Senate seats in Georgia that put this powerful body’s leadership up for grabs.
Given these two facts (the Senate seat run-offs won’t happen until January, barely two weeks before Inauguration Day), a lot hangs in the balance. The tone of the nation is set at the top. If the two seats go to Democrats, they will take the Senate majority, and President-elect Joseph Biden’s life a lot easier. If Republicans keep control, crafty Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell could make things difficult for the new president and his policy initiatives.
Obviously, no one can know what the Georgia outcome will be. Even if Senate votes are tied, (with Kamala Harris as vice president holding a tie-breaking vote) voting will continue to be along strict party lines, not on the basis of what makes the most sense for John and Jane Doe, or you, or me. In short, we may see the same contentious politics we have been looking at for the past four years.
In this time of challenge, that would be an extremely unfortunate division. The best example is how government manages the pandemic. President-elect Biden has said he will spare no effort to control spread of the virus. He already has assembled a team of scientists, and he has committed himself to following its recommendations. That sounds simple enough, and it makes sense. Wear a mask. Social distance. Wash your hands regularly. Avoid crowds. And, whenever it becomes available, take the free vaccine.
Yet, if these actions are to be rolled out (and enforced) in each of our 50 states, it will take a herculean effort. The first step would be to get all 50 governors on the same page. The problem there is that the pandemic has been politicized. Thirty-three of our states, and about as many of our state legislatures, are controlled by Republicans. Aside from states’ rights issues, these governors have been reluctant to adopt and enforce measures recommended by the existing coronavirus task force.
In addition, if Biden’s new task force recommends the closing of schools and businesses as the best short-term means to slow and eventually defeat the virus, or even if they recommend other reasonable measures, it could cost a ton of money.
The cost would come in the form of lost income, higher unemployment, more closed businesses, and more lost tax revenue. And what about the development of free and effective therapeutics and a vaccine? The point is, nothing much good can happen if millions of Americans are sick or dying from this virus and its social and economic knock-on effects.
Other Biden initiatives will cost lots of money as well – re-entering the Paris Climate Accord, the World Health Organization, kick-starting the Green New Deal, and rebuilding our crumbling infrastructure, for example. Although there will likely be a big future payoff, the initial financial cost of these things will likely be astronomical when, for all practical purposes, America is broke.
I don’t know much about the nation’s finances but, from what I’ve read, under the Trump administration our rising federal deficit sits at about $1 trillion. Also, the national debt is well over $23 trillion, and rising. With current revenues, we can barely pay the interest on these huge sums. How will Biden move his initiatives forward if not on a bipartisan basis, with our best public health and economic experts working together?
As I suggested earlier, I don’t know much about the national economy and how it works, and I know even less about how to go about effectively fighting a pandemic. All I instinctively know is that we must act.
I’m sure most folk know the old saying about the definition of insanity: it’s doing the same thing over and over, and expecting a different result. I think we have made a good beginning in putting into office the multi-cultural team Biden is putting together to get to work on these complex issues. But that is not enough.
In this time of great challenge, all of us have to get smarter, faster, about our choices. We must put petty differences aside, and work together. Nothing less than our future is at stake.
Have a nice day.
