“Not everything that is faced can be changed, but nothing can be changed unless it is faced.”
— James Baldwin
Happy belated Father’s Day to all you dads out there! They say good dads are hard to find these days. Fathers not so much. I’m sure you understand the difference between the two.
Unfortunately, this day, there is at least one dad whose children are crying. His name is Rayshard Brooks. You know. He’s the young Black man who was shot to death by Atlanta’s finest just a few days ago. R.I.P.
We are living in a terrible time. A tempest of threats is all around us. At this writing, worldwide, nearly 10 million people have been hit with COVID-19 and close to 3 million have died from it. The new coronavirus is running loose, attacking older men and women, young adults, children, and even babies.
Deep fissures in our society have opened up, e.g., income inequality, racial tensions, and old police/community relations tensions spurred by recent police shootings.
In addition, people everywhere are wearing protective masks, social distancing, avoiding hugs and handshakes, and washing their hands for 15 minutes throughout the day. That’s a fact, but it’s not normal.
Our way of life has been altered, and there seems to be no end in sight. Some folk call it the “new normal.” I have suggested there is nothing at all normal about it, that is, unless “normal” is defined as simply getting used to one condition or another.
In all of this, what is important is that the attempt at solutions has been politicized to the point of irrationality. From the very beginning, the fight against COVID-19 and its known and unknown consequences was political.
Last Saturday, for example, President Trump held a campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma. During his long, rambling speech in front of a puny crowd, he proclaimed that testing for the coronavirus should be slowed down as a way to get the number of people who test positive to go down.
Well, how does that work? What facts is it based on? Has our government given up the fight against the virus? If states slow testing for the virus, it doesn’t mean the virus goes away. If it doesn’t go away, the economy will be worse in coming months than it is now.
If anyone out there can give me facts or logic to the contrary, I’ll eat my shoes, strings and all.
Another thing. It has been nearly a month since the police killing of another dad, a Minneapolis man named George Floyd. The protest that followed Floyd’s murder will cost Minneapolis one hundred million dollars.
The unrest called for defunding police departments as a means to address the problem of police misconduct, particularly as it relates to the killing of innocent Black men. The idea is being discussed in cities throughout the country.
In the meantime, stubborn protesters seem disinclined to go away. Something is going to change, but it’s hard to tell whether or not things will change for the better.
As I thought about it, I asked myself why this level of protest was so different from thousands of other protests, or no protest at all.
There were no sustained, racially inclusive protests resulting from the recent mass murders of hundreds of men, women and children in schools, churches, night clubs, or public spaces. Just last week, 100 people, including five children, were injured or killed by gunfire in Chicago. There has been no outcry.
So, what’s the difference in the case of George Floyd? After all, he was only a single individual. Is it because he was Black? Police shootings or other forms of deadly force against Black men is nothing new. It couldn’t be that.
Is it because footage of his begging for his mama with a police boot on his neck was caught on camera? That’s a possibility.
Is it because there were a few bad apples in the Minneapolis police force? In defense of law enforcement officers, I frequently hear this. What I don’t hear often is the whole meme, “one bad apple spoils the whole barrel.”
Now, we all know it couldn’t possibly be true that the majority of our men and women in blue are rotten.
I think the main thing is this: uniformed policemen are the most visible symbols of the state. In the case of that young man in Atlanta, for example, policemen didn’t kill him, the state of Georgia did. That’s a fact.
Have a nice day.
