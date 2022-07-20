Editor’s note: On Wednesdays through the end of the year, The Herald Bulletin is republishing a selection of columns written by Primus Mootry, the retired schoolteacher and community advocate who died in a March 31 fire at his Anderson home. This column originally ran July 28, 2021.
The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of race, color, or previous condition of servitude. The Congress shall have power to enforce this article by appropriate legislation.
— The 15th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution
In a democracy, the right to vote is sacred. Yet, that sacred right has been a problem in American politics and government since 1776. For openers, the Founding Fathers were not initially certain of which way to go in forming a new country rooted in democratic ideals.
They knew they did not want a king, or monarchy. At the same time, they did not trust “we the people” to be prudent in selecting qualified governmental leaders. There was also the concern over the rights of individual colonies (nascent states’ rights issues) in a representative, or federal, government.
What they came up with is largely what we have — a system of one man, one vote, and an Electoral College that could, in effect, override the will of the people. In the simplest terms, what that means is that America is not purely a democracy. It is a democratic republic. If interested, a good definition of such a republic can be found on your smartphone.
If more interested, this structure can be found in the Federalist Papers. In a nutshell, it was designed to protect the minority of citizens from the potential tyrannies imposed upon them by the majority. I won’t go much further with that, but it does raise the questions of which citizens can vote, and how is “minority” defined?
At this country’s beginnings, it was decided that only white men, primarily landowners, could vote. Women could not. African Americans? Surely not. Native Americans could not. And Hispanics could not. This set the stage for future protest and conflict. If the right to vote is an affirmation of citizenship, were these groups not citizens?
Over the ensuing years, the answer is yes, and no. Struggling beneath the veil of white male privilege and its chauvinistic outcroppings, white women fought for but did not win the right to vote until 1920.
Although the 15th Amendment was adopted just after the Civil War in 1870, it took nearly 100 years before the adoption of the Voting Rights Act of 1965. During that period of time, the mechanisms behind who could vote were left up to the states (states’ rights, again!) to decide. Up until then, white supremacist-led states used discriminatory gerrymandering, redistricting, voter ID laws and other discriminatory practices to keep African Americans and Hispanics in electoral limbo.
In addition, some states, especially in the South, sanctioned meaner tactics, including open violence, to prevent or suppress the Black vote. All the while, groups such as the NAACP, the Southern Christian Leadership Conference and the Student Non-Violent Coordinating Committee were marching, sitting in, getting thrown in jail, suffering beatings, getting spat upon or shot to death to secure African American citizens’ right to sit anywhere on a public bus, eat at a lunch counter and enjoy equal protection under the law — all underpinned by a sacred right: the vote.
Unfortunately, in 2013, a conservative 5-4 Supreme Court decision (Shelby vs. Holder) snatched the teeth out of the 1965 act. Those “teeth” allowed the federal government to halt discriminatory voting practices in any state and mandate corrections. As a result of that decision, African Americans have been thrown back to the whims of state governments. Right now, there are 18 states with corrupt intent to suppress and/or nullify the Black vote using all manner of subtle, legalistic means.
So the fight goes on. Fortunately, there is also pushback at the congressional level, particularly in the form of the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. If enacted, it would put sharpened teeth back into the Voting Rights Act. In my opinion, that would be “appropriate legislation.” After all, protection of citizens is a central role of the federal government.
The shame here is that fighting for voting rights in a 2021 America is a fight for a right granted in 1776! Those who deny this right deny the U.S. Constitution and every protection it provides to ordinary citizens. Cherry-picking the Constitution fractures each article or amendment in it and creates a space for the tyrannies so detested by its framers.
Have a nice day.