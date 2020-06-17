Excuse me. I’ve got to vent.
Perhaps I’ve been sheltered in place too long.
Or maybe I’ve been watching too much television. I don’t know.
As far as television is concerned, I just know the avalanche of last week’s cable TV bad news was so crushing it had reporters struggling to avoid it. It was like one continuous loop of the same bad news over and over again.
Anyway, last week, WHBU Woof Boom’s Mitch Hench invited me on his morning talk show. He told me he thought his audience might want to hear my opinions on all the hullaballoo about policing in America.
Since I’m full of opinions about just about everything (ask my wife), I accepted his invitation. During the 20 minutes or so I was on the air, I waxed eloquent about recent criticisms of the nation’s law enforcement policies and practices.
I said their problems were due to the police culture and society itself. I said we need to shift from a law enforcement mindset to a public safety mindset. And the protesters calling for defunding police departments don’t really mean it. That makes no sense, I argued.
I was so clever I could smack myself. Everything I had to say made so much sense — to me at least. I gave myself a standing ovation.
Later on, though, I heard the news about that black guy down in Atlanta. You’ve heard it, too. The guy had too much to drink, drove to a Wendy’s drive-thru, and fell asleep while in line for his order.
Instead of going out to knock on his window and wake him up, or calling a tow truck, the Wendy’s staff called 911. The police came and told the man he was DUI (while asleep?). When they tried to cuff him, he fought, wrestled a taser away from the cops, broke away, and ran.
So here’s this 27-year old father of three running across a Wendy’s parking lot, turning to try hitting the cops with the non-lethal taser gun. Shots rang out. Two bullets in the back, and the runner was dead. Excuse me.
For what? A DUI? Falling asleep in a drive-thru? Fighting? Running? Resisting arrest? What? What? Was there some great philosophical opinion on that?
And it was all on camera, too. Some photos came from police body cams, others from the gathering crowd.
Before the night was over, protesters burned the Wendy’s to ashes, the Atlanta police chief had resigned, there were calls for the mayor’s resignation, one of the two policemen was immediately fired, the other was placed on administrative duty, and peace in Atlanta was shattered. Most important of all, a young man’s life was ended. For what?
Since the May 25 on-camera police execution of George Floyd and the worldwide protests and destruction following it, you’d think law enforcement officers would be more thoughtful about their use of excessive force. In a nation of laws, law enforcement must not be a farce.
When those two bullets hit Rayshard Brooks in the back, they grazed me, too. When Trayvon Martin was murdered, a piece of each of us was wounded. As the poet wrote, “No man is an island, entire unto itself. ... any man’s death diminishes me. Therefore, do not send to know for whom the bell tolls. It tolls for thee.” Black lives matter.
Here is the terrible thing. It is something white America cannot possibly understand either as history or now or possibly ever: no African American should have to worry that the ones who swore an oath to serve and protect us may have come to harm or kill us. This is truly the stuff of terror, and it must be fixed.
So, I don’t want to hear any more about how there are good cops and a few bad apples among them. I don’t want to hear about “see something, say something” from cops who refuse to do the same within their ranks. All I want to hear is a reasonable plan to correct this insanity.
I don’t want to hear an officer involved in a shooting say “I feared for my life.” And I’m tired of television pundits asking whodunit questions and digging into trivia about what happened. It’s simple. A man is dead.
The problem appears to be that people don’t usually act on obvious facts. They act on implicit bias. Sadly, these often are two very separate, brutal things.
Have a nice day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.