Last year went by so fast I can hardly remember the resolution I didn’t keep. Well, maybe this year. Come to think of it, the years are flying by so fast, perhaps we should think in terms of decades instead.
The next decade may well be the most pivotal period in the history of our country. There are so many challenges, many of them without precedent. There is, for instance, little that history can teach us about artificial intelligence (AI).
If I got it right, experts say AI in its various forms (e.g., social media platforms, robotics, and such) will displace a third of America’s workforce in the next 10 years or so. Especially hard hit will be retail workers, like store clerks for example.
One of my nephews (an IT specialist) recently went into a computer store to buy some kind of computer gadget. There were no sales clerks there, just a “sales assistant.” He swiped his cellphone when he entered and, when he found the item he wanted, he swiped his cellphone on the item’s bar code to pay for it, picked it up, and left the store.
The last time you went to a supermarket, you couldn’t help but notice that there are likely more self check-out lanes. If you need help figuring it out, there is one “assistant” to help you, and you’re on your way. Otherwise, you don’t have to speak with anyone.
I’m sure you can think of many other examples of situations where clerks of whatever sort may no longer be needed – banks, libraries, and so forth. The obvious fact is that in just a few short years millions of young American workers will have no place to work. What will become of them?
To be sure, new computer technologies will create many new jobs, but not nearly enough to employ those who have been displaced. It is also possible that the work week will become shorter – maybe four days instead of five. In that scenario, weekends will be three days long – Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
What do you expect workers will do with a whole day of extra time. Read more? Volunteer more? Shop more? Travel more? Drink more? Fool around more? Pick any one of these activities, and you’re probably right.
Then there’s the climate change issue. The world’s best scientists say we have roughly 10 years to make a dent in the threat. That is, if we start doing all the right things right now. That would undoubtedly create millions of new jobs (and save life as we know it on planet Earth).
It would not, however, solve the problem of the uneducated tens of millions who will have been displaced by the effects of climate change. What will become of them?
As much as this might sound like gloom and doom, really it is not. It is the reality of change. And the better we are able to anticipate change, the better positioned we are, not to forestall it, but to manage it and its potential outcomes.
In this, whether by accident or Divine Providence, as a nation, we are richly blessed. When I look around the world at places like Russia, China and India, it is my guess that for geographical and structural/political/religious reasons, the coming decade will see them fall further into decline.
America, on the other hand, has a wonderfully unique geographical position in the world, and a fundamental belief system that, in spite of some hideous chapters in our history, keeps us focused on notions of individual freedom, freedom of speech, a durable system of law and justice, and, theoretically at least, a path forward for every man, woman and child.
In short, with the winds of change swirling about us, only America has the military, economic and moral might to seize the reins of change for the world, and make things better. Whether we know it or not; whether we accept it or not; whether we believe it or not, that is our calling.
In order to meet the obligations of that calling, there are some things we must do: learn to value love over hate; passionately seek truth and understanding; develop our critical thinking skills; appreciate true diversity; and get busy doing what can only be described as difficult.
And so, I can say without hesitation or cynicism, Happy New Year! I think we are on our way.
Have a nice day.
