I’ve known rivers:
I’ve known rivers ancient as the world and older than the flow of human blood in human veins.
My soul has grown deep like the rivers.
I bathed in the Euphrates when dawns were young.
I built my hut near the Congo and it lulled me to sleep.
I looked upon the Nile and raised the pyramids above it.
I heard the singing of the Mississippi when Abe Lincoln went down to New Orleans, and I’ve seen its muddy bosom turn all golden in the sunset.
I’ve known rivers:
Ancient, dusky rivers.
My soul has grown deep like the rivers.
— Langston Hughes
Perhaps the days of worldwide protest following the horrific George Floyd murder have brought us to an important moment in the arduous journey toward racial harmony and understanding.
Understanding begins with knowledge. To the point, I think in general the nature of the relationship between African Americans (the African American male in particular) is only superficially understood.
Understanding may begin with knowledge but, of equal if not greater importance, it begins by asking the right questions.
That’s what Langston Hughes’ classic poem, “The Negro Speaks of Rivers,” is really about – the right questions about the African American past.
Although the African American ancestral past is quite long, we need go no further than 1619, the year in which European and American slave traders brought the group to the so-called New World.
There is where the law enforcement troubles of the African American male in this land began. After all, their captors were the embodiment of law enforcement.
They made the laws and enforced them. And, as someone once suggested, the most powerful man in the whole system of law and justice is the law enforcement officer. The reason is because he (and now she) can become judge, jury, and executioner in an instant.
And so, as property, the African American male was a special target for every sort of dehumanization imaginable.
Kill them.
Take their language.
Take their memory.
Take their women.
Take their women and children and sell them.
Make sure they have no power whatsoever.
This pattern of legalized dehumanization has persisted for 400 years. It is embedded in Supreme Court laws such as the Dred Scott decision. In that decision, the court found that “the [black man] had no rights white men were obliged to obey.”
Down through the centuries, whether or not such laws were implicit or explicit, they were personified in what we now call the street cop. In past nomenclature, he might have been called master, sheriff, boss, or some other name. No matter what his name, everyone knew his power was not to be challenged.
And so, when you boil it down, we don’t have a police problem, we have a cultural problem. Our system of policing is merely an expression of societal expectations of each of its members. It’s all connected.
When you see a policeman grind the heel of his boot into a man’s neck until the man is dead, that’s not a police problem, that’s a societal problem. What is encouraging to see is that more and more people of all backgrounds are beginning to see that.
The great writer, James Baldwin, once said: “to be black and conscious in America is to be in a constant state of rage.” When that rage boils over, people – even some black folk – want to know what black folks are so upset about.
Those people should Google The Scottsboro Boys, T-Town, Four Little Girls, and Emmett Till. They should look up ‘5,000 negro lynchings since 1900.’ Baldwin wrote, too, “It is certain, in any case, that ignorance, allied with power, is the most ferocious enemy justice can have.”
This is the moment to know and understand things we have been afraid to know. It is the moment to ask questions we never dared ask. That is where some of the answers may hide. That is where justice lives.
Over the past 10 days or so, I have listened to and read about all kinds of statements about how this country should go about solving its problems. I have heard very little, though, about how we should go about finding the truth.
This is a complete puzzle to me. As a 75-year-old black man, as Hughes says: “I’ve known rivers, ancient, dusky rivers. My soul has grown deep like the rivers.”
