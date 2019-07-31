Are we stuck on stupid? Don’t get me wrong. I’m not talking about human intellect, like IQ and that sort of thing. I’m talking about human behavior.
Human beings are mostly creatures of habits. These habits may be very personal, but they are all informed by such things as upbringing, socio-economic status, and the most primal functions of the human brain, e.g., Maslow’s theory of the hierarchy of needs — food, clothing, shelter, and procreation must come before enlightenment.
These habits determine certain aspects of our behavior or, perhaps, all human behavior. The idea of being stuck on stupid, then, can mean that we are likely to behave in certain ways and under certain conditions that are functions of habit. In other words, it is possible to have the unusually high IQ of 185 (genius), and still be stuck on stupid.
In the interest of full disclosure, and to make what I’m saying here a bit clearer, I’ve done lots of stupid stuff myself. Some time ago, for instance, I told readers how I jumped off the roof of my grandparents’ two-story house in Florida with a sheet for a cape and an umbrella for backup in case my Superman cape failed. Of course, I was just a boy then.
Both the cape and the umbrella failed. I plummeted to the ground like a rock, rolled unconscious underneath a car in their driveway, and lay there for who knows how long. Luckily, no one drove off in the car. When I finally came to, I went in the backdoor and told no one what I had done. Not even sweet grandma.
I’m not going to tell you what other stupid things I’ve done. That’s part of the deal, you know. When people do stupid stuff, they usually keep it secret. If everyone revealed their own stupid stuff, who knows, either your neighbors might shun you, your spouse might leave you, you might get fired from your job, or some other calamity might befall you. So, go ahead and keep your secrets. After all, secrecy and stupidity are BFFs.
Getting stuck on stupid is another matter, though. I do not, for example, jump off two-story houses with a cape on. I learned. In all my years, I’ve had no urge to do it. But it’s different when people do stupid stuff over and over again. In the face of the common sense of doing this, they do that, or the other. Then they wonder why it didn’t work.
I was reading this newspaper the other day. United Way President Nancy Vaughan wrote a beautiful column about the organization’s support of early childhood education for children who qualify. She did, however, touch on some of her organization’s limitations. It’s spelled M-O-N-E-Y.
Now, there are mountains of evidence that quality early childhood education programs make a big difference in the long-term quality of life for the children in them. Why, then, doesn’t the federal government, state government, local government, and private citizens make sure every child has access? I’ll tell you why. We’re stuck on stupid.
It’s the same with K-12 public schools. Everyone knows the qualities that attract new businesses to any city include good housing stock, a safe environment, and first-class schools. But people don’t want to pay for first-class schools. It seems we would rather blame parents and underpaid teachers than pay to educate children we apparently see as not our own.
We are the nation that promotes itself as decent, fair, and just, yet have more poor people in prison than any developed nation in the world.
We are the only nation in the developed world that still has the death penalty, despite the fact the research says this form of punishment does not deter heinous crimes one whit.
We call ourselves a Christian nation, and allow a rabidinous governmental leader to put babies in cages.
We are the nation with more nuclear weapons than all other nations combined, yet make the claim that other nations must denuclearize.
We are the only nation that speaks of “people of color” even though, technically, every human being on the planet is a person of color.
We are the land that claims to value freedom of expression, yet tell dissenters to go back where they came from.
We are the great nation that allowed a huckster to become our president on the promise he would “Make America Great Again.”
We, I think, are stuck on stupid.
Have a nice day.
