I am in a state of what I suppose to be mild depression. My wife tells me it is because I read too much, think too much, and watch too much cable TV news.
She may be right. But I don’t really think so. If anything, what depresses me is not any particular thing I’ve read, any particular thought, of any particular news reporting I’ve seen or heard.
Strike that. I guess thoughts do matter. After all, every action we take, or every physical/psychological consequence of that action is preceded by a thought.
In general, my thoughts run to the seemingly pervasive ignorance that afflicts so many around the world. That ignorance lies in the fact that we seem to be fighting each other when there are so many bigger fights to fight.
Yet, that seems to be the very long history of Mankind. I know, this fight has many names: tribalism, nationalism, xenophobia, racism, bigotry, Islamophobia, war, genocide, intolerance, homophobia, and others.
But, to bring this thought into our current circumstance, have we learned nothing from the past? Here we are, 75 years after two atomic bombs were dropped on Japan, still building nuclear arsenals.
Here we are, in the midst of a pandemic, yet we cannot seem to come up with a coherent plan to arrest the virus and save the lives of tens of thousands (perhaps millions) around the world.
Here we are, shooting and killing each other like ducks, and all the while proclaiming that “we are better than this.”
Here we are in America, nearly 70 years after the Supreme Court decision to integrate our public schools, and our schools are moving backward to the separate and unequal conditions that warranted the decision in the first place.
Here we are, around the world, protesting and marching and fighting for human rights. You’ve heard it before: “The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.” Really? How long? And what force(s) is necessary to bend it?
Is this wonderfully optimistic statement, as popularized by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. 50 years ago, a reason to hope? After all, the statement was first made in 1850 by a minister by the name of Theodore Parker.
Maybe I do think too much.
I think, for example, of the undeniable evidence of climate change and how it is displacing millions of people around the world due to famine, drought, natural disasters, and internecine wars. We’ve got about 12 years before many of our coastal regions are forever changed or disappear altogether.
As to nuclear proliferation, America and other nations have enough nukes to destroy the planet. More are being assembled in places such as North Korea. As I have observed in previous pieces, the danger may not be so much a matter of war, it may well be the case of a catastrophic accident. The response? More nukes.
As to tribalism, racism, and all those other human habits I mentioned earlier, we don’t have to wait for climate change or a nuclear accident to wipe us out; we will do it ourselves.
What makes some of these global threats more pressing is the computer technologies available to us. Although I did mention it earlier, it is the elephant in the room.
These technologies are making many brick-and-mortar places obsolete. This includes large businesses, schools at all levels, museums, libraries, and other places people once congregated. The irony is that the technology that was touted for its ability to bring us closer together is having the opposite effect.
We don’t really talk to one another anymore. If you are driving along with a young person in your car, chances are they are paying no attention to the scenery or to you. They’re glued to their smartphone.
The so-called smartphone has as much potential to give you and your children bad information as well as good or reliable information. In either case, we typically get this information out of context, in mental sound-bites.
This technology alters the way we receive, give, and interpret information. It makes us less likely to read a book. There is evidence it also affects the physiological and neurological functioning of the human brain.
All of these things make me wonder what’s next. Still, I remain optimistic we will find our way in the darkness of this moment in history. We’ll have to wait and see.
Have a nice day.
