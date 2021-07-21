These are the times that try men’s souls …
Thomas Paine wrote that. It may be from his 1776 pamphlet, “Common Sense.” Its purpose was to lay out the reasons for the colonies to separate from the tyranny of Great Britain and move on to form what would become the United States of America. It is considered the most important document prior to the Revolutionary War.
Paine’s pamphlet was an instant hit. Within a year, according to some experts, an incredible million copies had been sold in the Colonies, France and England. It was enthusiastically read everywhere — taverns, pubs, open spaces, churches and by soldiers on nascent battlefields. Because most colonists were loyal to Great Britain — which was the great confusion of the era — the pamphlet was so persuasive, it changed minds and hearts and became a key element in the early settlers’ fight against tyranny.
The title of his pamphlet reminds me of a 1970s song by the great Roberta Flack. I don’t know whether or not she was parroting Paine’s quote about the times that try men’s souls, or whether she was singing her truth:
Tryin times, is what the world is talking about
Got confusion, all over the land
Mother against daughter, father against son
The whole thing is getting out of hand
Yes. Here we are nearly 250 years after the American Revolution, waiting for common sense. Historians and cable news commentators suggest we may be on the brink of a new civil war. Insurrectionists and extremist groups are openly threatening the overthrow of our federal and state governments. The whole thing is getting out of hand.
As Flack suggests, we are in a period of great confusion, except our present confusions do not stem from the grip of some tyrannical power but from a series of circumstances within this country and in the world. Those circumstances include the pandemic, climate change, possible nuclear disaster, profound social unrest, loss of faith in America’s civil and legal structures and the rapid rise of business and social technologies that appear to have outstripped our ability to cope with their unintended consequences.
These, and other circumstances, have thrown us into a period of unprecedented uncertainty. Uncertainty leads to fear. Fear causes irrational behavior. In the individual, this fear may express itself as a tendency toward violence, substance abuse, suicide and susceptibility to demagogic or cult thinking.
In government and politics, beware. The force of such fear may lead to the emergence of demagogues who claim they can make everything alright — attacks on science, attacks on media, scapegoating, control of military and law enforcement mechanisms, and disregard for the system of checks and balances designed to make democracy work. Taken together, it’s called autocracy.
Although Paine’s argument for common sense still rings true, as does Flack’s lyrical observation years later, in the present mix of uncertainties, it is easy to understand why common sense is as rare as hen’s teeth. After all, never in the history of this country, nor in the history of mankind, has there been such a convergence of existential threats.
As to the coronavirus and its Delta variant, for example, none of the experts seems to know quite what to do. We thought we were beginning to get ahead of it. Now they’re telling us we may have to go back to wearing masks, social distancing and so forth. A few weeks ago, we were assured if we had two jabs of either Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, we were protected from the variant. Not so. It is spreading like wildfire in all 50 states.
I don’t believe I need to go into any particular detail on any of the other circumstances mentioned earlier in this piece. I simply observe that they are all in one way or another connected, and that, combined, their resolution will produce a future no one can envision. You hear folk talk about “the new normal.” Well, I don’t think such a thing exists.
The common sense of it is that we are headed into a future vastly different from the present. What that future will look like is beyond our grasp. And we can’t expect to fly off to colonize another planet with pals like Branson and Bezos. We can’t afford the fare.
The only other thing I can imagine is, in that unforeseeable future, the most important thing we can carry is not a gun, but a Bible.
Have a nice day.
