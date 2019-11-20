I tell you, folks. I am so tired of all this impeachment news, quid pro quos, emoluments, obstruction of justice, with an occasional “who’s zoomin’ who?” thrown in for good measure it’s getting difficult to watch. It would be laughable if it weren’t so funny, so serious.
Yet, here we are. The president is in the beginning stages of a likely impeachment. The whole process might take a year, from what I can see. Once the House turns its case over to the Senate for final judgment, the Republican-led body will be forced to take up the case against Trump.
Why? For one thing, Trump is too unpredictable. He always needs somebody to say what he really meant to say, or deny that he said it.
For another thing, in recent Trump rallies in down ballot races, his choices have gone down to dusty defeat.
Finally, Trump’s general popularity rating is headed toward the basement. There is even evidence that his large and loyal base is beginning to shrink. He has broken too many campaign promises he made to them.
As to the charges against him, the hearings have nearly claimed two: bribery and extortion. Others are likely to be added.
So far, the testimony has been compelling, in spite of highly partisan outbursts that are really quite entertaining to watch. They let you know our political leaders are alive and deeply flawed in various ways.
In spite of the political shenanigans (or maybe because of them), we seem unaware of the momentousness of this occasion. I can think of no other period where this country was more in peril than the Civil War.
Yet, somehow, we appear to be numb to it all. Last week there was another school shooting that left three dead, and it barely made the news.
There have been devastating wildfires in California and they, too, barely made the news.
And did I mention that the ancient city of Venice is now 6 feet underwater? Barely a peep.
I really think we have sunk in a kind of national despair. Through social media, I suspect, we are inundated with so much information our brains start a rejection process. They used to call it “information overload.”
Whatever it is, if what I’m suggesting here has any validity, we absolutely must get over it. There is too much at stake.
As I see it, we are not doing the things that are necessary to promote understanding, which is an internal information management system. (I understand the practice of transcendental meditation helps with this.)
As I have suggested in previous opinions, whatever dangers we may face, the challenge is to harness our fears and use fear as fodder for making this a safer, widely more prosperous, vastly more just world.
What that implies is that we cannot continue doing the same old things the same old way. The ideas and practices of the past are no longer applicable in this unprecedented moment of challenge in human history.
It is a time to change. And, without sounding maudlin, we are the change. In other words, I believe the change begins in each and every one of us. What is the point?
The point is that much of what worked in the past will not work now. At the individual level, this means relatively small changes:
• Get involved a community group or church
• Volunteer for a not-for-profit
• Read more, and read or watch news from a variety of platforms
• Love more
What we think is not always in line with what we do. That view requires us to ask the question, “what is my purpose on this earth, at this particular time?)
What is my responsibility to myself?
What is my responsibility to my family?
What is my responsibility to my neighbor and friends? (The two are not always the same)
What is my responsibility to my community, my city, my state?
What is my responsibility to the United States of America?
I suspect these are some of the questions that need honest answers from each and every one of us. And, I think, then, and only then can we rise from the morass with deeper understanding of ourselves, a new respect for others, and the development of behaviors that more closely conform to our noblest individual and community ideals.
Of course, I am always willing to admit that I am completely wrong.
Have a nice day.
