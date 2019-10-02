Adventure seeker on an empty street
Just an alley creeper, light on his feet
A young fighter screaming, with no time for doubt
With the pain and anger, can’t see a way out
It ain’t much I’m asking, I heard him say
Gotta find me a future, move out of my way!
I want it all, I want it all
I want it all, and I want it right now
(repeat)
— Queen
It’s good to be back with you after a long (and much needed!) vacation. As they say, “there’s no place like home.”
That said, I’ll get right to the subject of this column – instant gratification, or IG, for short.
Before getting into the subject, I first say that I am well aware of the mess going on at the highest levels of our nation’s government. I’ll say more in the near future but, right now, all I can think is that it’s going to get worse before it gets better, and it will get better. Got that out of the way.
Queen is one of the most successful and enduring British rock bands of the 1970s. Their high energy “I Want It All” speaks to the exuberance and hopefulness of youth. It’s a rock classic.
When I read the words, my thoughts went back to the days when I was teaching school at Anderson High. One day I asked various members of my class what they wanted to do after graduation.
One young lady immediately spoke up. “I want to be a star,” she said.
“Oh, really,” I said. “What kind of star?”
“You know, like Beyonce.”
I said, “I see. Can you sing?”
Her answer shocked me: “You don’t have to be able to sing. They got auto-tuners and things like that to make you sound good anyway.”
As I went around the room asking the same question, I heard astronaut, doctor, pro football player, and lots of other dreams.
In almost all cases, without wrecking their dreams, I asked each one if they knew what it took to achieve their goal.
Most had no idea. The boy who wanted to be an astronaut didn’t like math and science. The girl who wanted to be a doctor didn’t like to read. And so on, and so on. The girl who wanted to be Beyoncé couldn’t sing.
I finally told them they were already great, and that they would go on to do greater things. Then I continued with the lesson for the day.
As I thought about what I had learned from them that day, I thought of the problems of IG. Enthusiasm is not a substitute for hard work. It is also the enemy of patience and purposefulness.
In many ways, I think many grown-ups are like tall children. We want it now, and we want it all.
We want a car we can’t afford, so we pay through the nose to get it financed. We want it now.
According to one study, half of all Americans have less than $1,000 in a savings account. But they own a car or two, more than one flat-screen television, nice clothes, and other stuff that screams “I want it now, and I want it all!”
We catch a cold, and right away go to the pharmacy to get some over-the-counter poison that stops the symptoms, but doesn’t cure the cold.
We eat crappy fast food. We don’t have time for a full meal. We want it fast. We want it now.
Got an ache? Take a pill. Maybe even get your dentist to prescribe Oxycontin after a simple tooth extraction. Next thing you know, you’re hooked. Tens of thousands of Americans die each year from taking too much of the stuff. We want it now.
When you get on your cellphone you have access to whole libraries of information, music, and so forth. You can access that information instantly. But when you tap an app and that little blue circle starts spinning, you go slightly nuts. You want your information, and you want it now.
The trait, hard-wired into our brains, is called instant gratification. It stops us from thinking, seeing, feeling, and caring about others. The warm fuzzy you get when you have worked and waited for something isn’t worth it. We want it now, and we want it all.
Have a nice day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.