Perhaps by the time you read this, the official U.S. Senate proceedings in the impeachment of President Donald Trump will have begun. Up until this week, the charges upon which the impeachment is based have been held by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
As most know, somewhat like a grand jury, the House can only bring forth the charges. It is up to the Senate to hold the trial that may result in the president’s impeachment and possible removal from office.
The impeachment of a president has occurred only three times in the history of America. The U.S. Constitution is necessarily vague about the ins and outs of the process. The thing we remember the most as a possible cause is “high crimes and misdemeanors.” Most of us know little about “emoluments” and such.
The “high crimes” are not spelled out in any detail. I think only bribery and extortion are the only ones mentioned. The “misdemeanors” could be anything, up to and including bad breath or excessive flatulence. I’m not a constitutional scholar, so I don’t know. But I do know what bribery and extortion are. And I have a pretty good idea of what obstruction of justice is.
I know the impeachment process is inherently political, and subject to all sorts of manipulation by one side or the other. In the few cases when an impeachment has been warranted, it seems like the House and Senate have to make up the rules all over again. It’s almost funny watching them jockey for position.
Speaker Pelosi’s weeks-long refusal to turn the impeachment charges over to the Senate was a manipulation. Some say it was a skillful political maneuver, designed to force the Senate to admit witnesses and documents during the trial. Others say it was just a political stunt.
One of those others was Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. In fact, McConnell insisted that there would be no witnesses and no documents. He even questioned whether or not the whole process was a political witch-hunt intended to embarrass the president, tarnish his legacy, rob American voters of their duly elected leader, and further divide the people in what is likely to be a highly contentious election year.
It would be laughable if it weren’t so serious. McConnell, one of the Senate jurors, has openly announced that he will work closely with the White House to ensure the whole thing goes away as quickly and quietly as possible. Did he fall into Pelosi’s trap?
After all, as long as the impeachment charges were held, both McConnell and President Trump were repeatedly forced to deny that, by blocking witnesses and denying documents, they were making a fair trial impossible.
Now, average Americans understand perfectly well that there can’t be a fair trial with no witnesses or other evidence. We may not be constitutional scholars, but we have common sense, and we know (some of us from direct, unfortunate experience) what a fair trial ought to look like.
Then there are people like former “America’s Mayor,” Rudy Giuliani. The man has made such inexplicable statements in the defendant’s behalf that all he now needs is a big, round red nose, some outrageously smeared red lip rouge, and some great big clown shoes.
Even if you loved Giuliani before now, like most of the world, you would be folded in half laughing at his ludicrous antics. He would have us believe that President Trump’s impeachment is Hunter Biden’s fault, and-a-this-and-a that and hominah-hominah. It’s all right. Go ahead and laugh.
But, in my view, the impeachment of an American president is no laughing matter. For most of us, it is not so much the man in office, but the office itself. As to the man, no one in his or her right mind wants to see a president fail. As I have observed in previous pieces, his failure directly and indirectly affects us all.
As to the office, it is the place where we got notions of a New Deal, a Great Society, a War on Poverty, a Shining City on a Hill, and nobler aspirations. The whole world looks to America. And the most visible living symbol of who we are as a people is our president.
