Oh beautiful, for spacious skies
For amber waves of grain
For purple mountain majesties
Above the fruited plain
America! America! God shed his grace on thee,
And crown thy good
With brotherhood
From sea to shining sea!
— America the Beautiful
I have been blessed to have safely crossed this land from coast to coast, spending time in perhaps 40 of our 50 states. It is a vast, marvelously diverse, and beautiful land. I have seen its mighty mountains draped in early morning purple fog; its desert lands and forests; its mighty rivers and great lakes; its great plains; and its thunderous Niagara Falls.
Wherever I have traveled, for the most part, its citizens have been warm and welcoming, always willing to help with directions or help out if I had a problem with my car. With all the talk about a divided America, I think we tend to forget about such things — good things. In fact, one writer has written about the continent of North America, primarily because of its vastness, diversity, and, in particular, its waterways, as the Accidental Superpower.
The “accident,” of course, is that Colonial settlers could not possibly have known America’s geographical greatness. They could not fully have known of its fish, fowl, animal, fruit, or rich fertile soil. They could not possibly have imagined this land would one day become home to 330 million people from all over the world, joined by rivers, railroads, highways, and communications technologies.
Yet, somehow, by some seeming miracle, these Colonial settlers had the vision to create two documents that have served this country well for over 250 years. The first was the Declaration of Independence; the second, the Constitution of the United States of America. Men and women have believed in and, by the millions, fought and died for the ideas enshrined in these two documents.
Except for Native Americans, this is a land of immigrants. Though we may have come to this place on different ships, one way or another, now, as in the past, we are all in the same boat, on the same stormy seas. Now, especially, we are in the midst of a great pandemic that is sweeping the world. As this invisible terroristic microorganism sickens, maims, and kills us by the millions, it is time for us to stick together as never before, and for every American man, woman, and child to do his or her part to keep our little boat afloat.
As something of a student of history, I know there have been similar crises in our past. I know, too, of many of the great, self-inflicted human tragedies that have brought great harm to this society — this democracy — since its founding. But this is not the time to forget who we are or how we got here. This is a time to remember this is the land of the free, the home of the brave. It is time to remember we got here with grit, determination, faith, and fight.
In other words, this is not the time to turn against one another, but toward one another. Whatever past legitimate gripes and grievances we may have against other individuals or groups must be put aside. As Dr. Martin Luther King put it, “we must learn to live together as brothers, or perish as fools.” Or, as Abraham Lincoln said, “a nation divided cannot stand.”
These were neither careless words nor idle philosophical musings. The words of King and Lincoln were hard advice given to a people who found hate too easy, and love too hard. When things go badly, it is far too easy to find someone to blame, or hate. But loving your neighbor when life is hard is a hard thing to do. After all, love means extending a helping hand, forgiving past harms, caring for others even at your own expense, and putting yourself in someone else’s shoes.
In closing, I have no idea as to the outcome of what has often been called the most important election in the past 100 years. What I do know, and what I believe, is that America will endure, democracy will endure, and that, together, the good people of this wondrous land will keep marching and fighting forward, unafraid.
Vote your conscience.
Have a nice day.
