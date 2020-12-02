It is hard to know where to begin. Perhaps defining “truth decay” would be a good place to start.
In a 2018 book by that name, a woman working with the Rand Corp. explores four terms associated with truth decay which, in general, is a steep decline in our ability to talk with and to understand one another. These terms include:
· Living in cultural and social silos where the only facts that matter come out of one’s own experience and education.
· A consequent inability to distinguish between opinion and fact.
· Trust in opinion over fact in spite of scientific or other hard evidence to the contrary.
· Declining trust in respected institutions that most regard as the main sources of truth in our society.
The great American author, James Baldwin, once said: “not every fact that is faced can be changed, but no fact can be changed until it is faced.” Have we reached a point where we are either unwilling or unable to face facts?
I look, for example, at the state of our current politics. It seems that the November elections will never end, primarily because the president of the United States refuses to accept the irreversible fact that he lost.
To the point, although President Donald Trump received more than 70 million votes, his opponent, President-elect Joe Biden, received 80 million. That’s a fact. A further, related fact is that Trump acolytes are sticking with him on the basis of his claim that the election was rigged.
This is no small matter. The refusal to accept the outcome of what analysts (Democrat and Republican) say was one of the best managed elections in U.S. history, pits nearly half the country against the other half. It is a formula for stresses this country absolutely does not need in a time of pandemic, heightened police/community tensions, global strife, and an economy teetering on the brink of collapse.
Truth Decay. It is an apt term, analogous, of course, to tooth decay. Everybody knows tooth decay doesn’t happen overnight. In fact, in its earliest stages, it has few, if any symptoms. Over time, however, primarily as a result of neglect, it slowly moves through five stages, with the final stage being painful abscess or removal of the tooth.
The point here is that we did not suddenly arrive at this moment. Our lame-duck president is the result of many decades of neglect, primarily neglect for the truth (however we may choose to define it). And, from my point of view, it is a choice.
The opposite of the truth is a lie. It is possible to build on the truth. It is not possible to build on a lie, except with more lies and eventual decay or collapse. That’s a fact.
If the truth be told, a whole new industry has sprung up to help us separate truth from lies. It’s called fact-checking. One of the main players in this industry is The Washington Post. The newspaper maintains what they call a Fact Checkers database. Their biggest target was President Trump:
“It took President Trump 827 days to top 10,000 false and misleading claims …, an average of 12 dozen a day. But on July 9, 2020, just 440 days later, the president crossed the 20,000 mark, an average of 23 [false] claims a day.” So what?
Well, I suggest to you that a president’s words, even if tweeted, have enormous power. Most of us remember, for example, his claim that ordinary bleach could be used to fight COVID infections.
I did my own fact-checking, and found that, after this unfounded claim, thousands of Americans started drinking Clorox, gargling it, or bathing in it. We all want to be able to trust a president, but without truth, there is no trust.
For me, trust gets to the heart of the matter. If, in fact, trust is rooted in truth, then don’t we have a responsibility – a duty, really – to do all that we can to discover the truth?
Did Columbus discover America?
Is it true that George Washington could not tell a lie?
Did Paul Revere ride through the countryside shouting “the British are coming!”
Google it!
No one can promise that finding and facing the truth will be comfortable. After all, it may require us to discard the blanket of lies thrown around us in kindergarten.
But, as they say, “know the truth, and the truth shall set you free.”
Have a nice day.
